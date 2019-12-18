3 Vandal football players named All-Americans

MOSCOW — Three Idaho football players earned All-American honors Tuesday as a pair of news organizations announced their picks for best players in the country.
The Associated Press named Jeff Cotton a third-team All-American at receiver, while HERO Sports tabbed Tre Walker a first-team Sophomore All-American at linebacker and Nick Romano an honorable mention Freshman All-American as a kick returner.
Cotton led the nation with 8.8 receptions per game and finished second in the Football Championship Subdivision with 114.1 yards per game. He also led the Big Sky with 88 regular-season receptions despite missing two contests because of injury. Cotton was named second-team All-Big Sky.
His best game of the season came in the final one, when he broke the program record for receptions with 18 in a 60-53 overtime win Nov. 23 at Northern Arizona. He finished the game with 230 yards and two scores.
Cotton is Idaho’s first Associated Press All-American selection since Austin Rehkow earned third-team honors in 2014. Cotton is the first Vandal receiver to earn All-America honors since Dwight McKinzie in 1995.
Defending national champion North Dakota State placed two players on AP first team and five players overall on the three teams.
The top-ranked Bison, who will face Montana State in one playoff semifinal Saturday, were represented on the All-America first team by defensive lineman Derrek Tuszka and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz.
No. 2 James Madison, which faces Weber State in the other semifinal, led all schools with six players selected to the three teams. Defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter was the Dukes’ lone first-team honoree.
Northern Arizona’s Case Cookus was the first-team All-America quarterback.
Walker finished the regular season second in the conference with 138 total tackles, averaging 11.5 per game. He led the Big Sky with 74 solo tackles and earned second-team All-Big Sky recognition.
Romano earned first-team All-Big Sky honors as a kick returner after finishing second in the league at 27 yards per return. His biggest moment came Oct. 5 against Weber State, when he ran back a kick 97 yards for a touchdown to pull Idaho within 41-35. It was the first kickoff return for a touchdown by a Vandal since 2012.
Last season, Idaho had two All-Americans in Noah Johnson (HERO Sports, third team) and Cade Coffey (STATS FCS second team).