PULLMAN — The night before, it was the pitching that carried the Washington State baseball team. This time, it was hitting.
Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake hit a grand slam as the Cougars tallied five fifth-inning runs en route to a 10-6 victory against Arizona State in a Pac-12 Conference game Friday at Bailey-Brayton Field.
“We had really quality and competitive at-bats, and did it (Nos.) 1-9,” Washington State coach Brian Green said. “The guys played a really good game of baseball today.”
Junior Jacob McKeon continued his recent torrid stretch by going 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Cougars (26-26, 11-18), who are 17-9 since a 10-game losing streak. Junior shorstop Kodie Kolden went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI. Senior first baseman Jack Smith was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Will Rogers went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for the Sun Devils (25-29, 13-16). Sean McLain went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Ryan Campos went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Nate Baez went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Sophomore left-hander Cole McMillan (5-5) allowed eight hits, two walks and four runs, all earned, in the first five innings to pick up the win. He struck out seven. Sophomore right-hander Caden Kaelber allowed two hits and struck out three in 3 innings to earn his seventh save of the season.
Adam Tulloch (2-4) was tagged with the loss. He allowed seven hits, two walks and five runs, all earned, in four innings of work. He struck out five.
Washington State broke out on top 2-0 in the second as freshman third baseman Elijah Hainline and Kolden each produced one-out RBI singles.
Arizona State scored four times in the next three innings to take a 4-2 lead. Rogers’ one-out sacrifice fly in the third trimmed the WSU advantage to one. Joe Lampe’s two-out single in the fourth tied it, then Rogers hit his 10th homer of the season in the fifth, a one-out, two-run shot to right.
Then in the bottom of the inning, Smith and McKeon led off with singles. Matthews was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Van De Brake, who on the eighth pitch in the at-bat laced a shot over the wall in left for his fourth homer of the season to make it 6-4.
Sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell followed with a triple and an out later, freshman catcher Will Cresswell brought him on a sacrifice fly for a three-run edge.
The Sun Devils countered with two in the top of the sixth to make it 7-6 as McLain singled home a run and Campos grounded out for an RBI.
The Cougars produced a run in the bottom half as Matthews had a one-out RBI single to left.
Washington State got two more in the eighth as McKeon and Matthews each produced one-out run-scoring hits.
The Cougars close out the season at noon today with the finale of the three-game series and a chance to finish above .500.
Arizona State 001 122 000—6 12 1
Washington State 020 051 02x—10 14 1
Tulloch, Bodlovich (5), Osman (6), Pivaroff (6), Peery (8) and Campos; McMillan, Hawkins (6), Kaelber (6) and Cresswell. W—McMillan. L—Tulloch. S—Kaelber.