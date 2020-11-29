UW rallies from 21 down, slips past Utah

SEATTLE — Elijah Molden saw Trent McDuffie pull in Utah’s final desperation throw and was overcome by a wave of excitement, jubilation and relief.
After a miserable first half, Molden and his teammates pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in Washington’s history.
“I was actually pretty emotional to be honest, just because that was a street fight of a game,” Molden said.
Down 21-0 at halftime, Washington capped its comeback with Dylan Morris hitting Cade Otton on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 36 seconds left to give the Huskies a 24-21 win Saturday against Utah.
Morris and Otton were the stars on the final drive, and McDuffie’s interception of Jake Bentley’s desperation heave in the final moments clinched the stunning comeback.
It was the fifth time in school history Washington (3-0, 3-0) rallied from a deficit of 21 or more points to win, and the first since 1989 when the Huskies trailed UCLA 21-0 and rallied for a 28-27 win.
Morris was brilliant on Washington’s final drive, taking the Huskies 88 yards in less than four minutes, capping the winning drive by rolling to his left and throwing across his body to find his big tight end. Otton, who is the great-grandson of Glenette Otton, 104, of Lewiston, had eight catches for 108 yards and a pair of second-half scoring receptions.
Morris was 23-of-38 for 272 yards with three interceptions. He was 6-of-9 for 71 yards on Washington’s final drive.
“That’s the type of calm that he has through adverse situations,” Washington coach Jimmy Lake said. “Really that sequence right there really captures what Dylan Morris is about.”
The unexpected matchup between the Utes and Huskies came after both teams had their originally scheduled games canceled due to COVID-19 issues with their opponents. Washington was supposed to play rival Washington State while Utah was scheduled to travel to Arizona State.
Jake Bentley was 16-of-23 for 144 yards and one touchdown in his first start for Utah. But Bentley also threw two interceptions, including one in the third quarter that helped Washington’s comeback.
Ty Jordan rushed for 97 yards as Utah (0-2) rolled up 215 yards rushing. But Jordan also had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter deep in Washington territory that cost the Utes a chance to pad their lead.
UCLA 27, ARIZONA 10 — At Pasadena, Calif., Demetric Felton rushed for career-high 206 yards and a touchdown, Brittain Brown added two scores as the Bruins (2-2, 2-2) beat the Wildcats (0-4, 0-4).
Felton is the 15th player in UCLA history to post a 200-yard game and the first since Joshua Kelley did it against USC in 2018. The senior, who finished with 230 all-purupose yards, also had a career high in carries with 32.
Brown, a graduate transfer from Duke, added 72 yards on 16 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to put the Bruins up by 17.
Arizona starting quarterback Grant Gunnell suffered a shoulder injury on the first play when he was tackled by UCLA linebacker Bo Calvert, who came in unblocked on a blitz. Freshman Will Plummer came in for his first collegiate action and was 17-of-35 for 151 yards passing and two interceptions along with 12 carries for 113 yards.
COLORADO 20, SAN DIEGO ST. 10 — At Boulder, Colo., Sam Noyer ran for a score and threw for another to help the Buffaloes hold off the Aztecs.
Jarek Broussard rushed for 124 yards to top the 100-yard mark for a third straight game, while a Colorado (3-0) defense led by linebacker Nate Landman kept relentless pressure on a banged-up Aztecs offense.
But a stingydefense kept San Diego State (3-3) in it, even providing a big first-half spark when Darren Hall picked off a Noyer pass and returned it for a 57-yard score. That was after Colorado grabbed a 14-0 lead behind a 1-yard touchdown run by Noyer and a 3-yard flip pass to Jaylon Jackson.