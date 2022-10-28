PULLMAN — “Pac-12 after dark” often is full of surprises, but nobody expected the one the Utes unveiled Thursday at Gesa Field.
With star quarterback Cameron Rising on the sideline in a yellow pinny and headset, No. 14 Utah rode a backup quarterback and hard-nosed rushing attack to a 21-17 football victory against Washington State.
The Cougars (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) couldn’t capitalize on the absence of Utah’s best player and dropped their third straight game. The Utes improved to 6-2 and 4-1.
“I’m proud of (our) effort, but really playing just good enough not to really, really find a win that one,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said.
A walk-on steps up for Utes
Sophomore quarterback Bryson Barnes had attempted just six passes on the season heading into the game.
But the backup, pardon the pun, “rose” to the occasion without starter Rising in the mix.
Barnes went 17-of-27 passing for 175 yards and one touchdown and rushed for another 51 yards.
In his biggest drive of the contest, Barnes scampered up the middle for 28 yards, hit receiver Jaylen Dixon for 27 yards on a huge third-and-16 and threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Kincaid.
Those three big plays led to a 21-7 Utah lead late in the third quarter.
Barnes was helped by a steady rushing attack that piled up 169 yards, led by another backup, Jaylon Glover, with 76 yards and one touchdown.
Pivotal reviews go against WSU
“Boos” rained down on Gesa Field for much of the game, and no, not the Halloween kind.
On two occasions, pivotal reviews went against the Cougs to the dismay of the hometown fans.
On Utah’s go-ahead drive late in the second, the Utes were about to kick a field goal when officials called for a review of a huge tackle for loss by WSU edge Brennan Jackson on the previous play.
Jackson made contact with his helmet to the head of Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, but no flag was thrown during the play.
After the review, Brennan Jackson was called for targeting and WSU’s best pass rusher was ejected from the game.
The call also gave the Utes another chance for a touchdown at the 1-yard line, which they converted with just 20 seconds left in the half for a 14-7 halftime advantage.
Later on, a WSU fourth-down completion to Robert Ferrel was measured and ruled a first down by a couple inches. Then, the officials overturned the spot and gave the ball to Utah on a turnover on downs.
“I think in the ebbs and flows of every football game, there’s a lot of adversity you gotta deal with,” Dickert said. “I think it’s one of the biggest things we try to train our guys to overcome and attack it. … I thought our guys did a good job tonight of responding to some of that stuff — overturning calls and replays and all that — but you just gotta keep responding and keep working.”
Key players out, injured for both sides
WSU already was missing starting running back Nakia Watson and receiver Renard Bell going in.
Against the Utes, the Cougs lost safety Jordan Lee for the second time this season as well as new starting running back Jaylen Jenkins to injuries.
With running back Kannon Katzer leaving the program, that left playing time to former walk-on and fourth-stringer Dylan Paine for most of the game.
Paine, a redshirt freshman from Tumwater, Wash., was admirable in pass protection and finished with 10 rushing yards and three catches for 29 yards.
Utah was missing Rising and starting running back Tavion Thomas.
“At some point, everyone is banged up and you have to look at who’s going to win and they won the football game,” Dickert said.
Utah 0 14 7 0 — 21Washington St. 0 7 0 10 — 17
Second Quarter
WSU: Stribling 29 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 13:24.
UTAH: J.Jackson 6 run (Redding kick), 9:23.
UTAH: Glover 1 run (Redding kick), :49.
Third Quarter
UTAH: Kincaid 5 pass from Barnes (Redding kick), 1:07.
Fourth Quarter
WSU: C.Ward 7 run (Janikowski kick), 14:17.
WSU: FG Janikowski 42, 4:48.
A: 21,179.
UTAH WSU
First downs 19 14
Total Net Yards 344 274
Rushes-yards 42-169 19-52
Passing 175 222
Punt Returns 2-2 1-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-79
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-27-0 27-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 4-21
Punts 4-35.75 4-48.25
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 6-65 8-52
Time of Possession 35:14 24:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Utah, Glover 20-76, Barnes 8-51, Jackson 10-43, Bernard 3-1, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Washington St., C.Ward 12-38, Paine 2-10, Jenkins 4-7, Ferrel 1-(minus 3).
PASSING: Utah, Barnes 17-27-0-175. Washington St., C.Ward 27-31-0-222.
RECEIVING: Utah, Kincaid 7-56, Yassmin 3-16, M.Parks 2-43, Dixon 1-27, Enis 1-12, Vele 1-10, Glover 1-6, Kendall 1-5. Washington St., Ferrel 8-26, Smithson 5-23, Stribling 4-66, Paine 3-29, Nunnally 2-41, Riviere 2-15, Peters 1-15, Ollie 1-10, Jenkins 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Utah, Redding 37.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.
Utah 21, WSU 17
Stars of the game
Playing in place of Rising, walk-on Barnes piloted the Utes to a win. He went 17-of-27 for 175 yards and one touchdown, rushed for another 51 yards and played better as the game went on.
For WSU, quarterback Cam Ward went 27-of-31 (87 percent) for 222 yards and one touchdown.
Key plays
WSU’s Cam Lampkin ran into punt returner Robert Ferrel, leading to the ball bouncing off Ferrel’s leg and Utah recovering at the 24.
Later in the drive, WSU edge Brennan Jackson made a big tackle for loss on third down only for a late review to change it to a targeting call.
Jackson was ejected from the game and Utah scored its go-ahead touchdown moments later on a 1-yard Jaylon Glover rush with just 20 seconds left in the first half.
The game remained close but Utah, which led 14-7 at the half, never trailed the rest of the way.
Up next
WSU (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) heads to the road to face Stanford (3-4, 1-4) at 12:30 p.m., Nov. 5 (Pac-12 Network) at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif.