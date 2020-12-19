SALT LAKE CITY — Unlike the previous game for the Idaho men’s basketball team, the Vandals were unable to find their shot.
Unfortunately, just like the game Dec. 12 at Bakersfield, the result was the same.
Timmy Allen had 22 points and six rebounds as Utah held Idaho to 16 first-half points on the way to a 79-41 nonconference win Friday at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
“(Timmy Allen) is as advertised,” Vandals coach Zac Claus said. “He did a great job. He’s a force inside the paint.”
Allen had as many points as the Vandals at the 10-minute mark of the second half when the Utes (4-1) led 63-22.
“(Utah’s) physicality was something we were well aware of coming into this game. It’s something that is well known about a coach (Larry) Krystkowiak-led team. They played terrific. They took it to us from their defensive standpoint.”
Pelle Larsson added 15 points including all six of his free throws for Utah, which was 21 of 23 from the foul line.
Senior forward Scott Blakney had 13 points and senior guard Damen Thacker scored 10 for the Vandals (0-5), who made 16 of 57 shots and 4 of 23 from 3-point range.
Blakney now has hit double figures in four of Idaho’s first five games, and seven of the past nine dating to the 2019-20 season. Thacker also finished with four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Freshman Hunter Jack-Madden made his first career start. The guard from Sydney only scored two points but added six rebounds, five assists and one steal.
“Damen answered the bell,” Claus said. “He more than anybody on the floor tonight competed until the very end. He was diving on the floor, trying to take a charge, still playing at a high level. We’re going to need (Thacker and Madden) to keep playing hard and doing great things for us.”
Freshman forward Tanner Christensen also contributed key minutes, with six rebounds (including three on the offensive end) three blocks and a steal.
Utah had 13 steals and scored 19 points off Idaho’s 22 turnovers.
The Vandals next will play Northern Arizona at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 at Memorial Gym. It will be Idaho’s first home game of the season.
IDAHO (0-5)
Blakney 4-6 5-5 13, Madden 1-5 0-0 2, Quinnett 2-9 0-0 6, Robinson 2-9 0-0 4, Garvin 0-4 0-0 0, Thacker 4-11 0-1 10, Christensen 1-4 0-0 2, Kilgore 0-2 0-0 0, Thiombane 0-2 0-0 0, Christmas 0-3 0-0 0, Youngman 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 16-57 5-6 41.
UTAH (4-1)
Allen 6-13 8-8 22, Battin 2-8 2-2 6, Carlson 1-2 2-2 4, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Plummer 4-10 0-0 9, Thioune 2-3 0-0 4, Larsson 4-8 6-6 15, Martinez 3-5 0-1 7, Brenchley 1-6 0-0 3, Kellier 1-4 1-2 3, Wenzel 0-2 0-0 0, Krystkowiak 0-0 2-2 2, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 21-23 79.
Halftime: Utah, 40-16. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 4-23 (Quinnett 2-6, Thacker 2-6, Christmas 0-1, Thiombane 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Garvin 0-3, Madden 0-4), Utah 6-23 (Allen 2-3, Larsson 1-2, Martinez 1-2, Brenchley 1-4, Plummer 1-4, Jones 0-1, Kellier 0-1, Wenzel 0-2, Battin 0-4). Rebounds: Idaho 30 (Madden, Christensen 6), Utah 42 (Thioune 9). Assists: Idaho 8 (Madden 5), Utah 16 (Jones 7). Total Fouls: Idaho 20, Utah 14.