BALTIMORE — Ramón Urías hit a game-ending single with two outs in the seventh inning as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the miscue-prone Seattle Mariners 7-6 on Tuesday to earn a doubleheader split.
César Valdez (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning for Baltimore, which had lost four in a row and six of seven. Seattle’s three-game winning streak was halted.
“We’re just trying to get better,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “We had some guys off to some slow starts offensively. You see a lot of pressing going on with our hitters. Hopefully, rallies like we had and wins like this can kind of relax some guys.”
Kyle Seager’s RBI double in the eighth inning helped the Mariners earn a 4-3 victory in the opener, a makeup of Monday’s rainout.
Casey Sadler (0-1) retired the first two batters in the seventh before walking Maikel Franco. The reliever then misplayed Ryan McKenna’s grounder for an error and followed by throwing a wild pitch.
Urías singled up the middle to win it for Baltimore, which scored five unearned runs off three Seattle errors in the nightcap.
“It does leave kind of a sour taste in your mouth,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.
The Mariners scored four runs in the third against Baltimore starter Dean Kremer, including three on José Marmolejos’ second homer of the season. Kremer allowed four hits and struck out three in three innings.
The Orioles responded with four unearned runs against Seattle starter Nick Margevicius in the third. Baltimore tacked on two more in the fourth, as Cedric Mullins’ RBI double extended his hitting streak to all 11 games this season and 15 games dating to 2020.
Sam Haggerty’s two-run homer against Adam Plutko in the Seattle seventh tied it at 6 before Urías won it in the bottom half.
In the first game, Seager’s one-out double to center off Tanner Scott (0-1) scored Mitch Haniger as the Mariners improved to 3-0 in extra-inning games this year.
Rafael Montero (1-0) earned the victory. Justus Sheffield allowed two runs in six innings, and Kendall Graveman earned his first career save.
game 1
Seattle Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haniger rf 4 1 1 1 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0
France 2b 4 1 1 1 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0
Seager 3b 3 0 2 1 Santander rf 4 0 1 0
Torrens dh 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0
Moore lf 2 0 0 0 Severino c 3 0 0 0
Marmlejs ph 1 0 0 0 Muntcstle dh 3 1 1 0
Bishop lf 1 0 0 0 Stewart lf 2 1 1 1
Murphy c 3 1 1 1 McKenna pr 0 0 0 0
Trammell cf 3 0 0 0 Urias 2b 2 1 1 2
White 1b 2 1 0 0 Ruiz ph-2b 0 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 0 2 0 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 4 7 4 Totals 27 3 5 3
Seattle 120 000 01 — 4
Baltimore 000 020 10 — 3
DP—Seattle 2, Baltimore 1. LOB—Seattle 5, Baltimore 4. 2B—Seager (3), Mountcastle (3). HR—France (2), Murphy (1), Urias (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Sheffield 6 3 2 2 2 5
Montero W,1-0 1 2 1 1 1 1
Graveman S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Means 5 5 3 3 2 5
Lakins Sr. 1 0 0 0 0 2
Fry 1 1 0 0 0 1
Scott L,0-1 1 1 1 0 0 2
Means pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
WP—Lakins Sr..
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney First, Ron Kulpa Second, Brian O’Nora Third, Ryan Wills.
T—2:26.
Game 2
Seattle Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haniger dh 4 1 3 0 Mullins cf 3 0 1 1
France 2b 3 1 0 0 Stewart dh 4 1 0 0
Seager 3b 3 0 0 1 Santander rf 2 1 1 1
Marmlejs 1b 4 1 2 3 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0
Torrens c 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 1 1 3
Trammell cf 2 0 0 0 Ruiz pr 0 1 0 0
Moore rf 3 0 0 0 Montcstle lf 3 0 2 1
Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 McKenna lf 1 0 0 0
Haggerty lf 3 2 2 2 Urias 2b 4 0 1 1
Sisco c 3 1 1 0
Galvis ss 2 2 1 0
Totals 28 6 8 6 Totals 28 7 8 7
Seattle 004 000 2 — 6
Baltimore 004 200 1 — 7
E—France (2), Torrens (1), Sadler (1). LOB—Seattle 4, Baltimore 7. 2B—Marmolejos (2), Haniger (4), Mountcastle (4), Franco (3), Mullins (6). HR—Marmolejos (2), Haggerty (1). SB—Mountcastle (1). SF—Seager (1), Santander (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Margevicius 3 6 6 2 1 4
Vest 1 1 0 0 1 1
Swanson 2 0 0 0 1 1
Sadler L,0-1 2/3 1 1 0 1 0
Baltimore
Kremer 3 4 4 4 1 3
LeBlanc 1 0 0 0 0 1
Plutko BS,0-1 2 3 2 2 1 1
Valdez W,2-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Margevicius pitched to 2 batters in the 4th, Plutko pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Margevicius (Santander). WP—Margevicius, Sadler.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney First, Ron Kulpa Second, Brian O’Nora Third, Ryan Wills.
T—2:38. A—4,147 (45,971).