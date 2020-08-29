ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout homered and Justin Upton delivered the tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth inning as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday to win back-to-back games for only the second time all season.
Albert Pujols had an RBI double to tie George Brett for the sixth-most doubles in major league history in the opener of 10 consecutive home games for the Angels. Trout homered in the eighth, and Upton went 3-for-4 in the first multi-hit game of the veteran Halos slugger’s rough season.
“We know we have to win ballgames, and today is a good start,” Upton said. “The only thing we can do at this point is come in and play each game the way we know how and see what happens.”
The Angels produced just enough offense for Andrew Heaney (2-2), who rebounded from three consecutive disappointing starts with 7ž innings of four-hit, one-run ball in his longest and best outing of the season.
Kyle Seager hit a leadoff double off Ty Buttrey in the ninth and scored on Tim Lopes’ single to right, but Jose Marmolejos unwisely made the second out of the inning when Angels rookie Jo Adell and relay man Andrelton Simmons caught him trying to go from first to third on the hit.
“If we don’t make that play, it has a chance to be an entirely different ballgame,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “I want the little things to be a big part of our culture as we move this thing forward.”
Buttrey then got Shed Long Jr. on a flyout to secure his fourth save for the disappointing Angels, who improved to 11-22 to climb out of last place in the American League.
Nick Margevicius (1-2) yielded seven hits in six innings in another strong start for the Mariners. Sam Haggerty drove in the game’s first run with a single in the sixth, but Seattle lost for only the second time in seven games.
Both starters cruised through the first five innings, with Heaney allowing only two hits and Margevicius giving up five without a run.
Seattle finally broke through when J.P. Crawford led off the sixth with a double and scored on a single by Haggerty.
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 D.Fletchr 2b 3 0 0 0
Haggerty dh 4 0 1 1 Ohtani dh 3 1 1 0
Lewis cf 4 0 1 0 Trout cf 3 1 2 1
Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0
Nola c 3 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 3 1 1 1
Marmlejs 1b 3 0 1 0 Walsh pr 0 0 0 0
Lopes lf 4 0 1 1 Upton lf 4 0 3 1
Long Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 Goodwin lf 0 0 0 0
Bishop rf 3 0 0 0 Adell rf 4 0 0 0
Castro c 3 0 0 0
Simmons ss 3 0 1 0
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 29 3 8 3
Seattle 000 001 001 — 2
Los Angeles 000 002 01x — 3
DP—Seattle 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB—Seattle 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B—Crawford (3), Seager (10), Upton (1), Ohtani (6), Pujols (4). HR—Trout (11). SB—Ohtani (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Margevicius, L, 1-2 6 7 2 2 2 5
Y.Ramirez 1 0 0 0 2 2
Lail 1 1 1 1 0 3
Los Angeles
Heaney, W, 2-2 72/3 4 1 1 2 10
Buttrey, S, 4-7 11/3 2 1 1 1 0
HBP—Lail 2 (Rendon,Pujols).
Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Malachi Moore.
T—2:50.