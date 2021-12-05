PULLMAN — The last time No. 20 USC lost a men’s basketball game was in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, and a rowdy crowd of 4,069 did its best to replicate that March Madness atmosphere Saturday at Washington State’s Beasley Coliseum.
The battle-tested Trojans were undeterred.
Noah Williams’ 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer and USC fended off the Cougs’ upset attempt 63-61 to send the crimson and gray faithful home empty handed.
“I thought it was a really competitive, good college basketball game,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “I’m proud of our guys in a lot of ways. I think USC is a top-10 program. We had an opportunity there to win, so there’s a lot of things to improve on but hopefully we can put this on behind us and get ready for the next game.”
The Cougars (6-2, 1-1) led for more than half the game and had chances down the stretch in a back-and-forth Pac-12 basketball showdown against the undefeated Trojans (8-0, 2-0) that set the stage for what should be a wild conference season.
Trailing by two points, WSU guard TJ Bamba came off the bench and drilled a contested 3 with a hand in his face for a 61-60 Cougar lead with 31 seconds left in the game.
But the Trojans silenced the deafening crowd when USC forward Chevez Goodwin was fouled on a dunk at the other end. Goodwin made the free throw for a traditional three-point play and a 63-61 USC lead with 16 seconds remaining.
The Cougs put the ball in the hands of Williams, the team’s go-to scorer, who penetrated and pulled up for a jumper that was blocked by USC’s Max Agbonkpolo. After a foul and missed USC free throw, Williams had a chance at a buzzer beater for the win, but it clanked off the rim.
“Coming out of the timeout, we got what we wanted — we had Noah putting pressure on them,” Smith said. “He kinda got by his guy and a guy made a big-time play on the block. … They missed and we still had a shot in Noah’s hands. He’s made a lot of big plays … and just unfortunate tonight (we couldn’t) get that one to drop.”
USC — a team chock-full of guards and forwards 6-foot-8 or taller — used its length to outscore the Cougs 38-28 in the paint and shoot 50 percent from the field, most of those shots coming inside.
Goodwin, a 6-9 forward, led the team with 14 points, including the first seven points of the second half in the midst of a 12-0 Trojans run. Drew Peterson, a 6-9 guard, added 13.
Guard Michael Flowers paced WSU with 13 points, shooting 3-of-5 from distance, on a night where fellow guard Tyrell Roberts went 0-of-7 from the field and scored zero points.
Williams had a slow start but finished with 12.
Bamba, who missed WSU’s loss Nov. 27 against Eastern Washington, provided a spark off the bench with nine points, three steals and a big charge taken in the second half.
None of his plays were bigger than his 3 in the final minute.
“We went into that timeout and we were all hyped up ’cause when you give somebody energy off of a play, it’s contagious so it rubs off on everybody, so I feel like it did that,” Bamba said.
While the game featured tough defense by both teams throughout, there also were stretches of big-time basketball moments.
After USC took its first lead midway through the first half on a floater by Joshua Morgan that made it 16-14, WSU responded with three consecutive three-point plays. A Jefferson Koulibaly 3-pointer, an old-fashioned three-point play by DJ Rodman and a Bamba shot from outside put WSU back up 23-16.
Neither team led by double figures and WSU was up 32-30 at halftime as the Trojans never were far from the lead.
“We’re just looking forward to the next game,” Bamba said. “It’s a long season. We’ve got a lot to learn from, a lot to build on. It’s not the end of the world. We (will) play them again so we’re going to look forward to playing them again.”
SOUTHERN CAL (8-0, 2-0)
Goodwin 6-11 2-2 14, Mobley 3-11 2-4 9, Anderson 2-5 0-0 4, Ellis 3-7 0-0 6, Peterson 5-7 3-6 13, Agbonkpolo 4-5 0-0 9, Morgan 4-5 0-1 8, Dixon-Waters 0-2 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 7-13 63.
WASHINGTON ST. (6-2, 1-1)
Gueye 2-5 0-0 4, Abogidi 3-4 0-0 7, Flowers 4-9 2-3 13, Roberts 0-7 0-0 0, Williams 4-14 4-4 12, Bamba 3-5 0-0 9, Jackson 2-5 2-3 6, Rodman 2-4 1-1 5, Jakimovski 1-4 0-0 2, Koulibaly 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-58 9-11 61.
Halftime: Washington St., 32-30. 3-Point Goals: Southern Cal 2-12 (Agbonkpolo 1-1, Mobley 1-4, Anderson 0-2, Dixon-Waters 0-2, Ellis 0-3), Washington St. 8-20 (Bamba 3-3, Flowers 3-5, Abogidi 1-1, Koulibaly 1-1, Gueye 0-1, Jakimovski 0-1, Rodman 0-1, Roberts 0-3, Williams 0-4). Rebounds: Southern Cal 28 (Peterson 6), Washington St. 30 (Jackson 7). Assists: Southern Cal 11 (Anderson 4), Washington St. 8 (Williams 2). Total Fouls: Southern Cal 16, Washington St. 17. A: 4,069 (11,671).
