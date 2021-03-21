CORVALLIS, Ore. — Andy Armstrong hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 7-7 tie Sunday as Oregon State turned back the challenge of the Washington State baseball team 8-7 in a Pac-12 Conference game at Goss Stadium.
With the win, the 18th-ranked Beavers (13-4, 2-1 Pac-12) salvaged the final game of the series with the unranked Cougars (11-4, 1-2), who had taken Friday's opener 5-2 but were blown out on Saturday.
Oregon State rallied after taking a 5-1 lead but falling behind 7-5 after Washington State put up a five-run fifth inning.
Preston Jones was 3-for-6 with a run scored and three RBI for the Beavers. Garret Forrester was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Senior third baseman Jack Smtih went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI to pace the Cougars. Senior outfielder Collin Montez had a two-run double in the fifth and junior infielder Kyle Manzardo went 1-for-5 to keep his on-base streak alive at 40 games, which is the second-longest streak in school history.
Bryant Salgado (2-0) allowed just one walk in 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win. Jake Mulholland struck out two in a perfect ninth inning for his fifth save.
Junior right-hander Dakota Hawkins (1-2) was the hard-luck loser, only allowing the Armstrong homer and one walk while striking out three in 2 2/3 innings of work.
Oregon State scored all three of its second-inning runs with two outs. Washington State got one of them back in the third on a Manzardo double, but the Beavers countered with two more two-out runs in their half of the third.
WSU scored in the fourth on a two-out single from junior outfielder Jacob McKeon to make it 5-2. The Cougars could have had more, but freshman outfielder Keith Jones was thrown out trying to score on a wild pitch.
Then Washington State took the lead in the fifth. Manzardo got aboard on a fielding error that allowed freshman Gunner Gouldsmith to score. Senior catcher Tristan Peterson walked, then Montez came through with his big hit to tie the game. Smith followed with a sacrifice fly to give the Cougars a 6-5 lead, then later McKeon followed with another sacrifice fly to put WSU up 7-5.
Oregon State countered in the bottom of the fifth on a hit batsman, a wild pitch, a sacrifice bunt and an infield single produced a run. The Beavers then tied it as a walk, a hit batsman and another wild pitch tied it at 7.
Oregon State took an 8-7 lead in the sixth after a walk and two consecutive one-out singles. The Cougars tied it at 8 in the top of the seventh as senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake and Smith each singled and moved up on a pair of wild pitches, the last of which scored Van De Brake.
That set up Anderson's heroics.
Washington State begins a two-game series at UNLV starting at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Washington State 001 150 100—8 9 0
Oregon State 032 021 01x—9 11 2
Barison, Sierra (2), Moyle (3), Barnum (4), Newstrom (4), Kaelber (5), Hawkins (6) and Peterson, Meyer (8); Pfennigs, Watkins (4), Burns (5), Mundt (6), Salgado (7), Mulholland (9) and Hamilton.
W—Salgado. L—Hawkins. S—Mulholland.
WSU hits — Jack Smith 3, Kyle Manzardo (2B), Collin Montez (2B), Tristan Peterson, Justin Van De Brake, Jacob McKeon, Gunner Gouldsmith.
Oregon State hits — Preston Jones 3, Garret Forrester 2, Andy Armstrong (HR), Jake Dukart, Joe Casey, Brady Kasper, Kyle Froemke, Kyler McMahan.