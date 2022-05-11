British Columbia remembered the previous time it faced Lewis-Clark State’s Charlie Updegrave. Unfortunately for the Thunderbirds, so did the sophomore.
So when the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder strode to the plate as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the sixth inning with the fifth-ranked Warriors trailing 3-2 on Tuesday in a Cascade Conference winner’s bracket game, Updegrave went to the batter’s box with the utmost confidence any hitter could have.
For good reason. Getting a rare start in the second game of a March 26 conference doubleheader, Updegrave etched his name in the program record book with three home runs, including a grand slam, and 10 RBI.
Knowing the situation in this one, British Columbia coach Chris Prichett made a visit to the mound to talk with pitcher Shane Laforest, who allowed one of the home runs to Updegrave on that historic day. The message was clear: don’t give him anything good to hit.
Laforest missed the message. Updegrave deposited a 1-2 mistake fastball up in the zone over the fence in right-center field, spurring LCSC to a 6-3 victory and into a 2-for-1 championship situation today.
“I knew what he happened last time, so I knew what he threw and I saw him well the last time, so I was prepared for the moment coach (Jake Taylor) told me to get in there,” said Updegrave, who now has hit four of his five home runs this season against the Thunderbirds.
The victory by the Warriors (50-4), winners of 11 in a row, propels them into today’s championship round at 1 p.m. They will get a rematch against the Thunderbirds (29-23), who beat College of Idaho (31-26) 12-9 after the Yotes eliminated Corban (24-24-1) 8-6 in elimination games later in the day. LCSC needs just one win to claim its second consecutive conference tournament title. UBC will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the Opening Round no matter what happens since the Warriors will host an Opening Round tournament that starts Monday.
Junior right-hander Bryson Spagnuolo (3-0) picked up the victory by allowing just one hit in 3 innings of sparkling relief. He struck out five. Despite allowing two walks in the ninth inning, junior right-hander Eli Shubert picked up his fourth save by inducing Mike Fitzsimmons to ground into a double play for the first time this season.
Brandon Hupe had three of the Thunderbirds’ seven hits.
Senior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston standout, went 2-for-4 with two runs scored andd a huge eighth-inning solo home run that proved to provide insurance.
But the story was Updegrave, who absolutely destroyed UBC pitching in his lone appearance against it before this one.
In that game in March, Updegrave went 5-for-5 with five runs scored. He hit a two-run homer to almost the same spot in the second inning against LaForest, deposited a grand slam in the fifth to center and hit a two-run shot in the sixth to center.
So with the situation a bit more tenuous this time, he knew what to do.
“I always am prepared for the situation, no matter when it comes,” Updegrave said, who noted the home run he hit the last time against Laforest was almost the exact same pitch. “My timing, rhythm and seeing the pitch and seeing it out of his hand, it was all there. I knew what to look for going out there.”
As he rounded the bases, Updegrave threw a little shade at Laforest, nothing derogatory, but just a kind of in-the-moment stare.
It mainly was an emotional look, knowing what he had just done gave his team a ton of momentum.
“It was big for the team because we were down, and coach put me in that spot to help the team out and a lot of emotions were going through me,” Updegrave said.
It definitely motivated Spagnuolo, who retired nine consecutive batters before allowing Hupe’s third hit of the day in the eighth inning. He said the fastball and the curveball working.
“The dugout was excited,” Spagnuolo said. “A home run like that just gives us the confidence we needed. It definitely let us relax.”
Way swatted his seventh homer of the season with one out in the eighth to put the Warriors in front by three.
But things got a bit nerve-wracking in the ninth for Shubert. He allowed a five-pitch walk to Trent Lenihan and full-count free pass to Nolan Weger. However, Shubert got pinch-hitter Jonny McGill to strike out swinging. Then he induced Fitzsimmons, a player with good speed, to ground a ball to senior second baseman A.J. Davis, who flipped it to Way and threw on to senior first baseman Luke White to end it.
“Great team win today,” Taylor said. “We had tremendous competitiveness and recovered from a sluggish start. UBC came ready to play as we knew they would. We will rest up and be ready to go tomorrow.”
LCSC BRITISH COLUMBIA
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 4 2 2 1 Fitzsimmons ss 5 0 0 0
Nagle rf 5 0 1 0 Penner 1b 3 1 1 0
Linscott cf 4 1 1 1 Or c 3 0 0 0
White 1b 5 0 1 0 Shute lf 3 0 0 1
Mazzone dh 2 1 0 0 Hupe cf 4 0 3 1
James dh 1 0 1 0 Corbeth rf 4 0 0 0
Threlfall c 4 0 3 1 Lenihan dh 3 0 1 0
Stout cr 0 0 0 0 Weger 3b 3 1 1 0
Seamons lf 4 1 0 0 Sanderson dh 2 1 1 0
Davis 2b 3 0 0 0 McGill ph 1 0 0 0
Updegrave ph 1 1 1 3
Sa 3b 3 0 1 0
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 31 3 7 2
Lewis-Clark State 000 113 010—6 10 1
British Columbia 100 020 000—3 7 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Chavarria 4.2 6 3 3 2 0
Spagnuolo (W, 3-0) 3.1 1 0 0 0 5
Shubert (S,4) 1 0 0 0 2 1
British Columbia ip h r er bb so
Laforest (L, 5-4) 5.1 6 5 5 3 2
Khan 2.2 3 1 1 0 1
Richmond-Benner 1 1 0 0 0 1
Attendance — 175.
