The possibility of indoor high school facilities opening up to more than just parents circulated in some social media circles late Thursday. The hope was parents and fans of interscholastic sports finally would be able to get to see their teams in action.
On Friday, the crack in the door was opened up slightly more.
The Idaho State Board of Education, along with Gov. Brad Little's office, officially released new guidelines allowing more spectators into high school athletic events.
"It's important that we have fans in here," said Lewiston High School athletic director Corey Williams, who also noted parents of some of the winter sports athletes have been able to attend events. "It's important that we have that atmosphere. And students as well. We want our students back in here. Our band, who hasn't been able to perform. Our full allotment of cheerleaders. It's just that high school atmosphere, and it's important to all of those involved."
Under the new guidance, schools can allow up to 40 percent of their gymnasium's capacity, or up to four spectators for student-athlete, whichever is larger, as long as physical distancing requirements can be maintained or masks are worn.
Genesee High School athletic director Kelly Caldwell noted the positives and negatives about the updated protocols.
"The fact that some grandparents now, hopefully, will get an opportunity to watch their grandchildren play in person is great," said Caldwell, the Whitepine League's president who also noted that cheerleaders were allowed in the guidance issued Dec. 30. "We don't have to be so dependent upon social media or other media forms to watch events is nice. It's a great opportunity for fans to be able to attend, and we're excited for that.
"It's a double-edged sword. You're also concerned because there's more people that will be coming into your gyms, and potentially that could provide a little more risk for people to get sick. COVID is not gone, and we're still being as diligent as we can to keep everybody safe and still in school and playing the sports they love."
