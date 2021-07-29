As the Idaho American Legion Class A state baseball tournament continues this week at Harris Field, all eyes are on the players striving to finish the season in a blaze of glory.
Underpinning all the on- and off-field proceedings, however, are what tournament director Jack Fuller calls the “unsung heroes” of the event: an all-volunteer crew consisting largely of Lewis-Clark Cubs parents who work tirelessly to vindicate the team’s selection to host the event.
In addition to his role with the tournament, Fuller — himself a volunteer — currently serves as the treasurer for the Lewis-Clark valley American Legion teams. His son, Jackson, played in the program from 2013-17 (two seasons apiece for the Cubs and for the Class AA Twins) before going on to play for the Lewis-Clark State Warriors.
“(Jackson) was the one who actually asked — he basically told me I owe American Legion baseball four years,” Jack Fuller said. “He spent four years in the program, which were ‘the best four years of his life.’ How can you say no to that?”
While Fuller’s son has graduated, most of the around two-dozen volunteers have skin in the game with the current roster.
“I think we have a great group of families that put in a lot of time and effort to put on this state tournament for our boys and the teams that are coming to the valley,” said Tiffany Bambacigno, whose son, Lance, plays for the Cubs and who volunteers helping run ceremonies, food and admissions. “... It’s a great group of boys, and I’m happy to help.”
A field crew headed by Travis Johnson, the father of Cubs player Levi Johnson, performs crucial maintenance functions keeping the diamond fit for competition, while the facilities crew is first to arrive and last to leave, raising the flag in the morning and clearing popcorn from the stands at night. Lonnie Ells, whose son Gavin also plays for the Cubs, is the official scorekeeper for every game.
“There’s a lot of volunteers taking time off their daily careers to show up here and run this tournament,” Jack Fuller said. “They’re not only doing it for their own kids, they’re doing it for seven other teams that have shown up from all over the state of Idaho. They’re doing an enormous service not only for American Legion baseball, but for our community too. It’s a positive thing for the community; it’s bringing in an extra push for the economy.”
Tournament-goers might remember, then, that just as essential as the players are the people who often thanklessly set the stage.
“But for the volunteers, we would not have this tournament going on,” Fuller said.
