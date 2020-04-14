Unrepeatable

Fifth in a series profiling high-school seniors whose quests were ended by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Asotin High School baseball team went out on top, claiming a Class 2B state title in 2019 with masterful pitching and timely hits on opponents who didn’t expect so much from the Panthers.
Thirteenth-year coach Jim Holman and his eight seniors can take some degree of consolation in that. But a two-peat — or at least a crack at one — sure would’ve been the cherry.
“What stuck out definitely in the first two weeks of the (2020) preseason was their focus,” said Holman, whose team — like spring prep squads around the nation — learned its season wouldn’t happen because of concerns with the spread of the coronavirus. “They bought into the fact that they’d be hunted, so to speak. They had high expectations for themselves.
“Those first 11 practices, they were intense, competitive and focused.”
The Panthers, who graduated three after 2019 — including co-ace Devin Fry, now of Wenatchee Valley College — stunned top-ranked Tri-Cities Prep and future Oregon Ducks hurler Logan Mercado 1-0, topped second-ranked Brewster 2-1 in extra innings, then closed the ’19 state tournament with a 2-0 skunking of Kalama, in which returning senior star Noah Renzelman fanned eight in an all-time-clutch outing.
“We knew pretty early that we could make it a long way. Those one-run games were stressful, but we just kept our composure through it,” said Renzelman, who posted a 3-0 record and 1.40 ERA last year, and will continue his career at Walla Walla Community College. “(In 2020), we pretty much expected to have a target on our backs. We knew we’d have to put everything out there.”
The Panthers, who finished 21-5 last year in a slate packed with high-tier competition, weren’t short on the pieces required to go back-to-back.
“Everyone was really doing their own part,” said improving new catcher Mason Hurlbert of Asotin’s spread-around captain tag. Hurlbert, statistically, was one of the leaders — he tied Renzelman for the team-best in batting average last year at .372, and drove in 19.
Other seniors who had their final prep season stripped away include:
Dylan Landrus, a .371 batter, leadoff hitter, two-year captain at second base and “blue-collar, team guy,” Holman noted; Carson Jurries, a wholly baseball-minded workhorse who pitched and played infield; steady centerfielder Joe Bailey, a situational-hitting specialist; outfielder Dylan Cooper, a captain in camaraderie who was about to get his first varsity reps; infielder/pitcher Aaron Boyea, an all-for-the-team grinder who’s been pointed to by many as a leader, and is “not afraid to get dirty, go 100 mph and sacrifice his body for the greater good,” Holman said; and starting pitcher Keaton Caldwell, who had a knack for big hits — including the lone RBI, the game-winner, off Tri-Cities’ Mercado at State — and went 4-1 with a 2.71 ERA in 11 games on the bump in 2019.
The majority of them have suited up together since their Little League days.
“We were compatible, that was the biggest thing,” said Caldwell, who will join Fry at Wenatchee Valley next season. “For sure, it gave us confidence, and that energy. We just fed off each other because we’re good friends.”
In all, the 2019 Panthers boasted a 1.90 ERA and a .937 fielding percentage. Their primary aim for this year was to boost a .286 batting average.
In its preseason practices, there was an air of champion mentality around Asotin just nine months removed from its first title in 34 years — in which the Panthers finally broke through after ending in the top eight in 11 seasons out of the last 12. Holman saw what he termed a “tenacity” within the group. It had retained its underdog determination, and inflated that persistence with a craving to prove itself again. Practices were intensified, but not structured differently. And once more, Holman had stacked the schedule with schools sometimes triple the size of Asotin.
“We played Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint, Moscow, and we took some lumps there, but we (scheduled those games) to challenge our guys, and as we got to the postseason, we were used to playing close games, used to stress,” Holman said. “That became the key, especially in the four games at the tournament. They always believed they were gonna be in the ballgame.
“Really, I don’t think anyone outside of Asotin gave us a chance.”
Fast forward, and the Panthers became the ones to beat. With an experience-laden roster that’d already shocked most of the 2B ranks, they were confident and zoned in on proving it.
“These guys we’re facing are gonna be the best, so no slip-ups,” Hurlbert said. “Don’t let up at all.”
Instead, the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to settle for just an extended reign as champion.
“That’s the hardest thing as a coach, is just not being around those guys every day,” Holman said. “They’re good kids, lighthearted, funny, and not one of them has an ego. They kept each other in check. … It’s so easy to say it’s just sports, but for some guys, that’s one of the most important things they have.”
It’s all very unfortunate for prep athletes, especially seniors. They’ll miss the bus rides, team-building at practice, game nights at hotels and of course, winning plenty alongside their compatriots. But for the Panthers, it could’ve been worse. Asotin will cherish its tournament roll, in which it clipped the favored defending champs and runners-up, and became one of the area’s best sports stories of the year.
“It helps that we won. That was one of the best feelings because throughout the run, we weren’t supposed to,” Caldwell said. “If we got second, this one would’ve hurt a lot more.”
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209