LAS VEGAS — The Washington State men’s basketball team realized Saturday that despite some recent injuries and illness, the Cougars can hang with some of the best in the country. Now, if they could just overcome committing mistakes.
Keshon Gilbert scored 25 points and EJ Harkless added 20 as undefeated UNLV held off Washington State 74-70 on Saturday in the Las Vegas Clash doubleheader at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
“We just don’t know who we are, or what we are yet,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “I’m just proud that they competed. I fully expected (UNLV) to cause some problems for us, and we put the ball in the basket. They did a great job of keeping us off the glass, which I thought we might have an advantage with.”
The Cougars (4-5) were able to race out to a nine-point lead early in the contest, but the Running Rebels (10-0) flipped the script thanks to forcing Washington State into turnovers. UNLV, which is off to its best start since 1990 and entered as one of 10 undefeated teams this season, forced the Cougars into turning the ball over 22 times in the game.
The Rebels took advantage of that, scoring 31 points off those miscues, and it turned out to be a huge difference in the first matchup between the teams.
“I was hoping under 15, under 14, under 10 (turnovers), but I was also realistic,” Smith said. “They’ve got guys with really quick hands. It’s not just the scheme. Harkless is a ballhawk, Gilbert has long arms, and their bigs too (are active). It’s just high-level instincts. I watched that on film and I was like, ‘Jeez, that’s going to be tough.’ They’re just really good at getting deflections, and all it takes is one guy to get a little piece of the ball and the possession’s over and they’re heading the other way. We just have to get better in that area.”
UNLV was up 27-19 midway through the first half, but Washington State hit back, taking a 30-29 lead with 2:07 to go before halftime as freshman guard Kymany Houinsou hit a 3. However, the Rebels scored the final four points of the half and went into the locker room up 33-30.
Washington State was down 12 points with 7:08 to play but pulled within three points twice inside the final minute. UNLV answered by making 3 of 4 from the line. Junior guard TJ Bamba hit a 3 and scored eight points for the Cougars down the stretch.
Gilbert scored 17 points and Harless had 15 as UNLV shot 54 percent (14-of-26) in the second half.
Bamba finished with 20 points to lead Washington State (4-5), which shot 54 percent overall and 13-of-23 (56.5 percent) from long range. Junior guard Justin Powell added 15 points and senior forward DJ Rodman had 14.
“We did some good things, but we’re just a little short-handed and a little inexperienced, but with each game, we’ll get more opportunities,” Smith said.
Washington State next plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 against 12th-ranked Baylor in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Dallas.