LAS VEGAS — The Washington State men’s basketball team realized Saturday that despite some recent injuries and illness, the Cougars can hang with some of the best in the country. Now, if they could just overcome committing mistakes.

Keshon Gilbert scored 25 points and EJ Harkless added 20 as undefeated UNLV held off Washington State 74-70 on Saturday in the Las Vegas Clash doubleheader at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

