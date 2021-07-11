University of Idaho unveils its new practice turf

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho revealed its spruced up outdoor practice football field Wednesday, showing off greener grass, brighter logos and a more advanced surface.
The “SprinTurf,” as it’s come to be known on campus, was improved during the past several weeks thanks primarily to contributions from Greg and Debra McDonald, and the DuRae Scott McDonald Foundation.
“It’s something that is important to us,” Greg McDonald said in a news release. “The replacement of that turf is going to make an incredible difference, especially in the ability to market the university to incoming students. Regardless if you’re in band, varsity sports, club sports, intramurals, or a resident on campus, it’s going to be a show place for the university in many respects. It’s long overdue in many respects and we’re excited that we can help get it done.”
Coast to Coast Turf installed a brand new layer of turf, called “Astro Turf RootZone 3D3,” along with a “Brock Pad PowerBase Pro.” It’s meant to supply more cushion for athletes while preserving the field’s color for longer.
Head athletic trainer Chris Walsh noted the improvements to the field will reduce safety concerns stemming from poor field conditions.
“The new outdoor turf gives us another tool to improve,” football coach Paul Petrino added. “Our facilities here at the University of Idaho, from the renovated Kibbie Dome to the brand new ICCU Arena and projects like this, continue to set us up as a premier institution. I cannot wait to get the guys out on the new field this summer and fall to prepare for 2021.”
Football programs such as Oklahoma State, Boston College and Utah State use the turf for their game fields. UCLA and Stanford have similar practice fields. Stanford’s women’s soccer team, the winners of two national titles in the past four years, plays home matches on the surface.
“Scheduling in the Dome can be challenging. Having this high-quality surface as an option for training will allow us to continue competing for Big Sky championships,” Vandal women’s soccer coach Jeremy Clevenger said.
The Vandal football team already is running summer drills on the field. UI’s soccer program will make good use of it as well, along with school intramurals and club sports.
UI is nearing the finish of an athletics-facilities revamping, with its most notable project being the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena — which will open in the fall and be used mostly for Vandal basketball and volleyball.
Memorial Gymnasium and the UI Swim Center were renovated earlier this summer. Mem Gym’s floor received a new surface and the Swim Center had new record boards installed.