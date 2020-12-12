The energetic, dogged defenders from Lewiston High School’s girls’ basketball team weren’t afraid to hit the court, putting their bodies on the line for tipped balls.
The Bengals’ tireless efforts turned the tides in the second quarter, as the home side compiled numerous takeaways and capitalized in transition to throw off its Inland Empire League adversaries from Moscow.
Lewiston built a double-digit advantage before the half, and led by as many as 20 points during a 51-35 win Friday in the Orchards.
“More going for the ball, more transitions and ball pressure,” senior guard Emma Hill said of the game-changing period’s themes. “... We were just like, ‘This is a moment where we need to step it up.’ So, we started hyping each other up and got going.”
Hill tallied 10 points to share the game-high honors, adding two steals and several tough defensive challenges. Jenika Ortiz tacked on 10 points and multiple other hustle plays that helped Lewiston (2-3, 1-2) to 18 steals.
Point guard Emily Collins scored eight points on 8-for-8 from the foul line, and had five steals. Ahnika U’Ren collected four takeaways.
“To be able to sacrifice for your team and get those loose balls shifts the momentum the other way no matter what,” said first-year Bengals coach Karlee Wilson, pointing out Hill and Ortiz. “Props to them. That definitely shifted the momentum back to us.”
Added Hill: “I kinda threw my body on the floor. I got a few dings, but it’s worth it.”
The Bears (0-3, 0-2) were deflated by a five-minute scoring drought in the second. Highlighting the quarter for the Bengals were back-to-back Hill steals leading to scores, a pinpoint Karli Taylor pass to Eliza Bursch for a layup, and a strong Ortiz finish through traffic underneath.
LHS maintained its double-figure lead from the four-minute mark of the second quarter until the end.
The Bengals’ second-chance opportunities and constant drawing of fouls also proved to be an edge early. Amelia Foss corralled six rebounds to go with six points, and Sydney McRoberts snagged three boards offensively.
In all, the Bengals had 43 attempts from the free-throw line compared to Moscow’s 16.
“When we’re tired and they’re pressing us the full game, and our guards are a little winded, being able to knock down free throws is very important,” said Wilson, who earned her second win of the year against her former team.
“I think we were attacking the hoop a lot better. As far as finishing, we can finish at the rim better than we did.”
The Bears were paced by Angela Lassen and Peyton Watson, who accumulated 10 points apiece. Lassen, who also nabbed five steals, had eight points at the end of the first quarter.
Moscow forced 35 turnovers, but committed 39 of its own as its offense struggled to find a consistent groove against Lewiston’s pressure defense.
The Bears were limited to five and six points in the second and third quarters, respectively. A quick, 6-0 rally to open the third couldn’t be sustained.
“We’re trying to get some steals and create chaos on defense, but we need to just calm down a little bit on offense,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said.
“Credit to Lewiston. They took us out of our game and pressured us, and did a good job there. It felt like we couldn’t even get across halfcourt (in the second), so that kinda got us down, but I thought our team came back and played hard the whole game. Just some things to clean up.”
MOSCOW (0-3, 0-2)
Angela Lassen 4 2-2 10, Megan Heyns 1 1-4 3, Ellie Gray 0 0-2 0, Grace Nauman 1 0-0 2, Peyton Watson 4 2-2 10, Eryne Anderson 0 2-2 2, Trinity Craig 0 0-0 0, Faith Berg 1 1-2 4, Chloe Baker 1 2-2 4, Elsie Leituala 0 0-0 0, Monroe Mastro 0 0-0 0, McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 10-16 35.
LEWISTON (2-3, 1-2)
Emily Collins 0 8-8 8, Ahnika U’Ren 2 3-5 7, Amelia Foss 2 2-2 6, Emma Hill 4 2-6 10, Eliza Bursch 1 0-2 2, Taryn Barney 1 2-2 4, Jenika Ortiz 2 5-8 10, Sydney McRoberts 0 2-4 2, Karli Taylor 0 2-6 2. Totals 12 26-43 51.
Moscow 12 5 6 12—35
Lewiston 16 14 11 10—51
3-point goals — Berg, Ortiz.
JV — Lewiston 52, Moscow 39