When the Lewis-Clark State College men’s basketball team claimed its second consecutive Frontier Conference championship, it was a dominant 75-54 victory against Frontier Conference rival Carroll College in March.
The LCSC men were ranked No. 7 nationally in the NAIA at the time and set for a first-round national tournament game against No. 25 Talladega. But the coronavirus pandemic dashed those plans, and it meant the Warriors would not get a chance to compete for the national championship.
Now, the Warriors will be competing in the Cascade Conference, are ranked No. 5 in the preseason coaches’ poll and will start the 2020-21 season with an exhibition game against Yellowstone Christian at 6 p.m. Friday at the Activity Center. No fans will be admitted because of COVID-19 protocols. In addition, the players will get tested once per week during the season.
“These guys are ready to go,” third-year coach Austin Johnson said at a news conference Monday. “This was a team that the last game we played we won a conference championship by 20 points, and we are returning so many of those players back this year.”
The battle-tested Warriors will return six seniors and a stockpile of other talent.
Damek Mitchell, a 5-foot-9 senior guard, asserted himself as one of the best players in the NAIA last season, earning a third-team All-America nod to go along with the FC co-defender of the year in averaging 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.
“The next level for me is just keep getting better every day,” Mitchell said. “That’s our motto, and I’m glad I’ve got good teammates to push me.”
LCSC figures to be strong up front, with senior forward Travis Yenor — who averaged 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game — and Clarkston and Lewiston natives Jake Albright (8.9 points) and Trystan Bradley (12.5 points), respectively.
Yenor and Bradley were second-team All-FC honorees, and Albright earned the sixth man of the year honor.
Khalil Stevenson and Hodges Bailey also are returning as seniors and will be looked upon to fill big shoes left by the graduated Josiah Westbrook and Connor Moffatt. Freshman Silas Bennion, Oreon Courtney and Brock Henry all are newcomers who add depth and versatility.
Facing a season that will start without fans in attendance, and many other questions involving the coronavirus, the Warriors figure to assume a day-by-day, week-by-week mentality.
“From my standpoint, it’s one practice at a time because there’s so much up in the air,” Johnson said. “It’s a very fluid situation. So it’s a very good reminder that we have little or no control over this.
“It’s been challenging, and I think the hardest part is being through the adventures as a team, those 13-hour bus rides, and getting through those pits of adversity. ... You want to get that back.”
Yenor also admitted the transition to practice and game mode hasn’t been an easy one.
“It’s been different,” he said, “but I think being able to get back to practice every day helped us all. ... We can kind of just have our afternoons to practice with our teammates and play basketball, just get away from things.”
With LCSC’s seniors back in full force, the Warriors will look to lean on one another as they attempt to take care of unfinished business, take on their new Cascade foes and look to go deep in the national tournament.
“A lot of people have helped to get us to this point, and we’re excited, hopeful and fired up to be competing against someone again,” said Johnson, who was the NAIA Division I coach of the year in 2019-20. “It’s been a long process, but it’s game week.”
Wiederspohn may be contacted at (208) 848-2268, sports@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @EvannnW.