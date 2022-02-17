One might think of the opening round of the state tournament as an opportunity to meet new opposition from far-flung lands after a season spent striving against familiar local rivals.
Not so this year for the Kendrick and Deary high school girls basketball teams, which already have met three times — most recently in an Idaho Class 1A Division II district final Feb. 9 — and now find themselves pitted against one another again at 1 p.m. Pacific today in the first round of the state tournament at Nampa High School.
The Tigers (18-5) have been the dominant power in the area for several years. After an undefeated Whitepine League Division II run and district title, they are making their fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament, where they are seeded fourth. They posted a runner-up showing there last season, falling 54-48 in the final to Tri-Valley of Cambridge.
“I think the know-how from being down there is going to help us, hopefully, for the state tournament,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “They’re all pretty eager to get back where we were standing when we were losing by six points to Tri-Valley. I think they’re out to get ’er done this year. We tried to power up our schedule so we’d have a good chance down there.”
The Tigers’ “powered-up” nonleague schedule this season included a trip to Kissimmee, Fla., at the KSA Events Basketball Holiday Tournament, as well as local contests against larger class foes like Prairie and Grangeville. Kendrick has been distinguished by balance and depth in its roster, getting a half-dozen or more players on the board in almost every game.
The last state titles for Kendrick came in 1997 and 2002, when Ireland was an assistant in the program. He sees notable similarities between those championship teams and the one he is currently shepherding.
“Both years, in ’97 and ’02, they were senior-loaded teams just like we have now,” said Ireland, who gives his team a “really good chance” and thinks Council out of the Long Pin Conference is the team to beat. “I’m hoping these seniors want to pull the same thing off.”
Kendrick senior and team high-scorer Erin Morgan has said it feels like the team has “unfinished business.”
In contrast, a young Deary roster is set to make the school’s first state tournament appearance since 2018, having qualified with a 63-30 play-in victory Saturday against Clark Fork. The fifth-seeded Mustangs (15-5) have no seniors but field three eighth-graders — Madeline Proctor, Kaylee Wood and Carmen Griffin — who are allowed to compete at the high school level thanks to a successful petition made to the Idaho High School Activities Association by coach Kendra Keen in order for her team to have sufficient numbers.
“Experience with a big tournament does make a difference, I think, so we’re excited to get this opportunity, as young as we are,” said Keen, calling her players “extremely selfless” and highly motivated. “... We’re just grateful to get a chance to go, so we’re going to make the best of it.”
While the teams’ opening-round draw against one another might strike some as unfortunate, others might take solace in the fact the area is guaranteed a state semifinalist.
Kendrick prevailed against Deary 40-35 on Dec. 14, 45-29 on Jan. 18 and 48-42 in the district final.
Wendt may be contacted at sports@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.
Class 1A Division II
At Nampa High School
Today’s Games
First round
Game 1: No. 8 Carey (13-7) vs. No. 1 Rockland (21-1), 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Deary (15-5) vs. No. 4 Kendrick (18-5), 1 p.m.
Game 3: No. 6 Leadore (19-5) vs. No. 3 Richfield (20-5), 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 7 Tri-Valley (15-7) vs. No. 2 Council (16-0), 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Consolation bracket
Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 11 a..m.
Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 1 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Consolation final
Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 9 a.m.
Third-place game
Game 10: Loser 7 vs. Loser 8, 11 a.m.
Championship
At Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Game 16: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 8:30 a.m.