As youngsters in Southern California a few decades ago, Greg Vaughns and his brothers would play an especially fraught brand of baseball in the streets of their Pasadena neighborhood.
Parked cars were an integral part of the playing field, which meant that (a) the boys felt compelled to use tennis balls instead of baseballs and (b) playing outfield was a little hazardous.
Vaughns thinks maneuvering around the vehicles helped him develop agility and ball-tracking skills he continued to draw upon as an outfielder for NAIA powerhouse Lewis-Clark State.
But he can’t help but marvel at how far things have come since then, not only in his family but in the sports world in general. Yes, kids still play baseball and other sports in the street. But their overall quest to refine their skills and conditioning involves so much more than that.
For Vaughns, the primary example is his nephew Tyler Vaughns, a senior receiver for the USC Trojans whose accomplishments might end up taking the cake in their talent-rich family. A five-star recruit out of Pasadena, he has started four consecutive seasons, tallying 207 catches and 18 touchdowns.
The No. 17 Trojans (3-0) play Washington State (1-1) on Sunday (4:30 p.m., FS1) in a coronavirus-delayed Pac-12 football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Greg wrapped up his LCSC baseball career in 1990 — he ranks ninth in single-season stolen bases at the school — and continues to live in Lewiston. So he had to watch from afar as his nephew grew up in Pasadena and developed his athletic talents in ways that would have been unimaginable in the uncle’s day.
For one thing, Greg is struck by the proliferation of summer 7-on-7 football leagues in urban areas that allow elite high-school players to seek one another out and compete at a high level.
While Tyler was starring for Bishop Amat High School in La Puente, Calif., he was spending the offseason catching 7-on-7 passes from K.J. Costello, the former Stanford quarterback now at Mississippi State.
“They’re all-star lineups — every cat a four- or five-star player, on offense and defense,” Greg said this week. “They go all over the place, tons of tournaments — every weekend, it seems like. Back in my day — I don’t want to get dated here — when you had a passing league, you were only doing it with your high school.”
Tyler is the son of Greg’s kid brother, Geoffrey, a freelance football instructor whose sons include JonJon, a true-freshman defensive back at UCLA who also plans to play baseball for the Bruins.
In USC’s most recent game, Tyler found himself running routes against Utah’s heralded true-freshman cornerback, Clark Phillipss III — another of Geoffrey’s pupils.
“He’s down there training kids in football technique, and you should see them — they’re like 7, 8 years old,” Greg said of his brother. “That’s how Tyler got good. It was a family thing. My younger brother knew from all his training how to get his kids going in the right direction. And that family worked their butts off.
“I was reading an article that I found kind of fascinating. My brother had four boys and would take them to the beach to run on the beach. Tyler said in the article how he used to cry and didn’t want to do it. Then he said. ‘Looking back, I’m glad my dad made me do that.’”
The Vaughns are a large extended family, and Greg sees its athletes heightening one another’s skills in old-fashioned as well as sophisticated ways. A receiver like Tyler, he said, honed his technique by combatting an older brother who played defensive back, Geoffrey Jr.
“Tyler is a really good route-runner,” he said. “He’s long and lanky, and he’s very explosive, going up and getting the ball high-point. Those things that you need to be really good at, he’s good at.”
The passing of brotherly torches looks familiar to Greg, who was the third-youngest child of 12 in their household.
“How do you think I got good in baseball, dude — from my brothers pitching to me,” he said. “Our older brothers were like 14 and 15, and here we are 5 or 6 years younger. But they had us play. In hindsight, they were training us. Older brothers — it’s like they’re teaching them to have a little dog in them. Get aggressive.”
That brings up another point. Greg thinks the Trojans should throw more balls to his nephew.
“I understand you’ve got all these great receivers,” he said. “But he’s a senior. You’ve got to feed the dog when he’s hungry.”
