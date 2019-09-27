With only four unbeaten prep football teams left in the area, we take a look at how each of them got to this point:
COLFAX (3-0)
The stiffest test the Bulldogs have faced so far came last week, when they rallied from 12 points down in the final nine minutes — and did so without starting quarterback Layne Gingerich. Gingerich was out with a concussion he sustained in a car accident earlier in the week.
“Thank goodness he was OK,” coach Mike Morgan said. “But it jarred him a bit and we are just being very cautious with him.”
Stepping in for Gingerich last week, backup Damian Demler led a late, 99-yard drive he capped with his third touchdown pass of the game. That provided the final points in the Bulldogs’ 28-26 win against Davenport.
Before leading that drive, Demler, a sophomore, admitted something.
“He looked at me and said, ‘Coach, I don’t know many of those plays (for the hurry-up offense),’” Morgan said.
Morgan credited running backs Gavin Hammer and Jacob Brown with helping Demler interpret the no-huddle signals coming from the sideline. Morgan also lauded his receiving corps for “making some tough catches.”
Perhaps none were tougher than the one Nick Klaveano reeled in with 1:08 left for what proved the game-winning touchdown, from 20 yards out.
“It was a jump ball to the back of the end zone and the Davenport kid had position on Nick,” Morgan said. “They both went up for the ball and on the film, you can see the Davenport kids start to celebrate, because they think it’s an interception.
“But when Nick and the Davenport kid caught it simultaneously and went down and started rolling on the ground, it was a tie-ball. And Nick knew, ‘I need to get this football.’”
He did.
That wasn’t Klaveano’s only big play. In addition to catching the go-ahead touchdown, he made a game-saving tackle on the preceding defensive series — coming from across the field to stop Davenport’s running back at the Bulldogs’ 1-yard line.
“He could have easily jogged and said, ‘I can’t get there.’ But he showed amazing grit to tackle this guy,” Morgan said.
On the next two plays, Colfax linebacker Anthony Becker stopped Davenport’s running back for no gain — the second time managing to pop the ball loose. Colfax recovered at its own 1 with 3:01 left.
After Colfax’s final drive culminated in Klaveano’s touchdown, Brown, a linebacker, grabbed a game-sealing interception with just under a minute left.
Colfax will visit the top-ranked 2A team in Oregon, Heppener, at 7 tonight. Demler could start, with Gingerich “taking it slow” in his return, Morgan said.
“The thing about Damian is he never got touched, never got sacked,” Morgan said, crediting his offensive line as a whole.
That crew is composed of Carsten Miller, Anthony Becker, Caden Brown, Bradon Rogers, Mason Gilchrist and Brandon Lustig.
“They’re the heart and soul of this team,” Morgan said.
ASOTIN (3-0)
Asotin made a pair of red-zone stands last week to preserve the Panthers’ closest win this season — a 13-6 victory against Kellogg that coach Jim Holman admitted “could have been a different ballgame” if not for his team’s timely stops.
With Kellogg in possession at the Asotin 9 in the first half, the Panthers forced a turnover on downs that saw both their front-8 and their secondary contribute. The Panthers initially pushed the Wildcats back with back-to-back tackles for loss before defensive backs Jonah Goeckner and Joe Bailey defended passes that fell incomplete. Bailey swatted down the Wildcats’ fourth-down attempt.
With several minutes left in the game, and Asotin clinging to a seven-point lead, Kellogg threatened one final time, gettting the ball at the Panthers’ 18. Kellogg gained 3 yards before fumbling it away on a bad snap.
“I’m not sure who recovered it, but our defensive front caused some confusion with their penetration,” Holman said.
While Asotin’s defensive line sealed the game, Holman credited his team’s offensive line with helping running backs Dylan Landrus and Brayden Barnea increase their combined rushing total this year to more than 600 yards. The line also helped the Panthers twice convert on fourth downs to sustain their second scoring drive.
“As anyone knows, as the offensive line goes, the team goes,” Holman said.
Asotin’s line consists of Jake Connor, Zane Isley, Gavin Wood, Mason Hurlbert, Aaron Boyea and Keaton Caldwell.
“When the line’s playing well, they make it a lot easier for our offensive coordinator, for our running backs and for our quarterback,” Holman said.
Panthers quarterback Ethan Fugate has completed 75 percent of his passes this season for four touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Panthers have a bye this week. They’ll return to action Oct. 4 when they host Reardan.
PRAIRIE (3-0)
Prairie’s first offensive play in its first three games has been a run by Cole Martin — and all three times, he’s scored.
So one can hardly blame the Pirates if they go back to the well and give the ball to Martin on their first play at 7 tonight when they visit Genesee.
Martin leads the Pirates with eight offensive touchdowns and has more than 600 all-purpose yards. The junior’s averaging about 13 yards per carry — and his teammates have been as efficient.
Fellow running back Owen Anderson has 22 touches — with six of those resulting in touchdowns. Of the seven passes receiver Derik Shears has caught, six have gone for scores.
“That’s kinda freaky,” coach Ryan Hasselstrom said.
Even so, it’s what Hasselstrom’s come to expect from his seniors.
In addition to Shears and Anderson, Prairie’s senior class also includes Hayden Uhlenkott, Sam Mager, Reid Uptmor and Carson Forsman.
“Those seniors, they kind of took over,” Hasselstrom said. “And while we don’t have a lot of real vocal leaders on the field, those guys — they all play really, really hard.”
CLEARWATER VALLEY (3-0)
After pitching shutouts in its first two games, Clearwater Valley faced its first test last week. The Rams trailed Lapwai 16-8 in the first quarter and seemed destined for “a long night,” in coach Roger Whalen’s words.
Then, CV’s defense kicked into another gear, blanking the explosive Wildcats the rest of the way.
So what changed?
“We were able to create some turnovers,” Whalen said.
The catalyst for those was CV defensive back Tyce Pfefferkorn, who grabbed two of his team’s three interceptions. Christian Fabbi had the Rams’ other interception, notching a pick for a second consecutive week.
Pfefferkorn also rushed for two touchdowns and Lane Schilling led the Rams with three rushing scores — the final two on runs of 85 and 87 yards.
“He’s strong enough to break tackles and quick enough to run away,” Whalen said. “He’s kind of carrying the load offensively.”
The Rams’ game this week was cancelled. They’ll return to action Oct. 4 when they visit Genesee.
