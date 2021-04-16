Many billed it as the second-round matchup to watch, and it ended up being just that. But Washington State would have preferred a different outcome.
The 15th-seeded Cougars fell 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 17-25, 15-10 to Western Kentucky in a dramatic five-set NCAA tournament match Thursday at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. The Cougars rallied from a 2-0 set deficit and a 14-8 hole in the third, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
The Hilltoppers (23-0) advanced out of the second round for the first time in program history. WSU ended its season at 11-5.
“Credit to Western Kentucky. They did a really, really nice job,” WSU coach Jen Greeny said. “They did everything that we thought they were going to do, and even better.”
The deciding set was tied seven times before WKU closed it out. Lauren Matthews had three kills as the Hilltoppers reeled off the final five points of the set, breaking a 10-10 tie.
The Cougs led twice in the fifth, 7-6 and 8-7, but committed three attack errors and hit just .167.
Matthews led all players with 20 kills and hit .357 to pace WKU, which hit .435 in the deciding set. The Hilltoppers entered the tournament ranked second nationally in hitting percentage (.355) and, although they hit below that clip against WSU (.300), did enough late to remain undefeated.
WSU committed 24 errors, well above its per-match average of 17.9 and its most since Feb. 6, a 3-1 loss to UCLA.
WKU faces No. 2 seed Kentucky on Sunday in the Sweet 16.
“Really proud of the team for fighting back and taking it to five,” Greeny said. “Then just little errors there at the end (cost us). Against a tough team, you can’t make those errors.”
Things looked bleak for WSU early, as WKU found itself in a commanding position halfway through the third set. But the Cougs finished the third on a 17-7 run to stay alive. Back-to-back aces by Julia Norville tied it at 17, and another ace by Penny Tusa secured the WSU win.
Washington State stayed hot in the fourth, hitting a match-best .419 to tie the match at two sets apiece. The Cougars scored eight of the final nine points in the set to extend the match to a fifth.
Before facing the Cougs, Western Kentucky had only dropped four sets all season and had not played a five-setter.
The match was Washington State’s first since April 3, staying in line with the Cougars’ numerous multi-week pauses they weathered this season. That rust was evident early, Greeny said.
Additionally, the Hilltoppers entered the match fresh off a first-round win Wednesday against Jackson State. WSU had a first-round bye and couldn’t fully prepare for its tournament opener until WKU won.
Magda Jehlarova and Julianna Dalton led WSU’s offense with 14 kills apiece. Pia Timmer had a double-double of 13 kills and 10 digs, and Hannah Pukis racked up a season-high 52 assists and 10 digs. Tusa, the Cougars’ lone senior, tallied seven digs and two aces. Norville finished with a career-high five aces.
WSU’s roster is comprised of 15 underclassmen, signaling a bright future and more trips to the NCAA tournament — another next season would be the Cougars’ sixth in a row.
“We did big things this season, and I think that’s going to carry over to our next season,” sophomore outside hitter Kalyah Williams said. “I’m super excited for everybody. Everyone’s grown in so many ways all season, and by the time we get to the fall, we should be something nice.”
