Jayson Ulrich, the city recreation director who has coached in the Lewiston High School boys’ basketball program for two decades, has resigned after eight years as head coach, he acknowledged Monday.
“It’s been a lot of years,” he said. “It was just kind of time.”
Ulrich said he reached his decision in perhaps late March, about a month after concluding his best season in terms of win-loss record. The Bengals went 17-7, pushing Ulrich’s eight-year record to 100-80.
His 2016-17 team placed third in the Idaho state 5A tournament.
The recreation director for Lewiston Parks and Recreation said it’s time to catch up on family celebrations, especially those that happen during basketball season. He and his wife, Joy, have three children, ranging from second to 12th grades.
“It goes by fast,” he said. “I haven’t celebrated my wedding anniversary for the last 19 years. Two of my kids’ birthdays run during basketball in the summer or basketball in the season. Kind of looking forward to celebrating things with the family.”
Ulrich began as a freshman coach at Sacajawea Middle School for two years before becoming high school JV coach under two successive bosses. He moved up to varsity assistant for three years before becoming head coach in 2015. He achieved his 100th win during the 5A district playoffs last season.
“The main thing I want to do is thank our administration and our teachers and my coaching staff along the way,” Ulrich said. “But most important was the kids. It was all about the kids.
“I was blessed to have some great athletes,” he said. “The kids will always be the hardest part to walk away from.”
Lewiston athletic director Corey Williams said he hopes to name a replacement fairly soon, saying Ulrich set a high standard.
“I just appreciate the time, the effort, the success he had, running a good program and doing the right things,” he said.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.