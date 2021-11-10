MOSCOW — In the first-ever official regular-season contest at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, the University of Idaho women’s basketball team set a school record with 21 3-point goals en route to a 95-46 blitz of nonleague foe Lewis-Clark State.
Idaho (1-0) had given a much-less-convincing performance in a 64-50 exhibition victory Sunday against a similar level of opponent in Whitman College of Walla Walla (a team which lost narrowly to Lewis-Clark State on Nov. 2), with this follow-up showing hailed as a proper tour de force for the Vandals.
“It was a great shooting game,” UI sophomore Sydney Gandy said. “I think we all came out ready to shoot.
“The first game we were a little nervous. ... This time around, we really played together as a team had a lot of energy coming out, so I think that helped us a lot.“
Idaho controlled the game from the early stages, leading 19-8 through the opening quarter, but it was an avalanche of long-range baskets in the team’s 34-point second that began to turn this into a truly memorable performance. Eight 3s in the last several minutes before intermission helped move the Vandals from 27-8 to 53-20 at halftime, thanks to 13-of-27 shooting from beyond the arc. Four of those 3s came from freshman guard Jordan Allred, including the final two, with one bouncing in just before the buzzer as an exclamation point on the half.
Idaho picked up where it left off to start the third quarter with back-to-back 3-point goals from Tiana Johnson and Gandy. LCSC showed visibly increased urgency in trying to get a hand up on the Vandals’ on the outside attempts, but it seemed to make little difference while perhaps opening up the space around the basket a bit, and Idaho mixed in more drives to boot.
It looked at one point as if the Vandals might wind up tripling the Warriors on the scoreboard as they pulled ahead 71-24, but a pair of deft inside plays from Callie Stevens brought LCSC to 28 and finally started some much-needed offensive momentum for her team.
Idaho’s previous school record for 3s in a game was 19 3s; it had surpassed that total by early in the fourth quarter.
The Vandal tidal wave having crested, the Warriors threatened to pull back to more than half of the UI score total at 93-46, only for an Ashlyn Wallace deflection to end their next possession and help set up Skylar Bea to hit the game’s final field goal.
Gandy led all scorers with 20 points, adding five assists and six rebounds. Allred scored 18 — all on 3s — and had a team-high three steals. Allison Kirby (10 points, 11 boards, seven assists, two steals) and grad student transfer Louise Forsyth (16 points, nine rebounds) each made large and balanced contributions. Wallace, a Clarkston High School standout, finished with six points in her first collegiate game.
Asked where the performance rates, Allred said it was “definitely up there, but I still would like to get some 2s in, get a drive.”
For LCSC, Stevens provided 11 points and six rebounds, while Sara Muehlhausen had 10 points and six boards.
In addition to their record-breaking 3-point output, Idaho coach Jon Newlee particularly was proud of his players’ 26 total assists on the night, which dwarfed the Warriors’ six, along with the defensive effort to largely shut down a team with “as much firepower as (the Warriors) have.”
Idaho will remain at home when it faces San Diego at 1 p.m. Sunday, and LCSC faces Montana Tech at 5 p.m. Friday in the Twin Rivers Physical Therapy Classic at the Activity Center.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE
Muehlhausen 2-5 6-7 10, Holm 2-8 2-2 6, Stevens 4-13 2-3 11, Broyles 2-10 0-2 5, Sellman 1-4 0-0 2, Weaver 0-5 0-0 0, Schroeder 1-8 2-2 4, Green 3-5 0-1 6, Clabby 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 16-61 12-17 46.
IDAHO (1-0)
Forsyth 6-10 0-0 16, Gandy 7-18 2-2 20, Kirby 3-9 2-2 10, Johnson 3-7 0-0 8, B. Bea 2-10 0-0 4, Jacklin 1-4 2-2 4, Alexander 0-1 0-2 0, Atchley 2-5 0-3 5, S. Bea 1-1 0-2 2, Wallace 2-6 0-0 6, Allred 6-15 0-0 18, Rubino 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 34-89 6-13 95.
Lewis-Clark State 8 12 12 14—46
Idaho 19 34 27 15—95
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 2-15 (Broyles 1-3, Stevens 1-6, Holm 0-1, Weaver 0-1, Green 0-1, Clabby 0-1, Schroeder 0-2), Idaho 21-52 (Allred 6-14, Forysth 4-7, Gandy 4-10, Johnson 2-4, Wallace 2-5, Kirby 2-6, Atchley 1-3, B. Bea 0-1, Jacklin 0-1, Alexander 0-1). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 42 (Muehlhausen, Holm, Stevens, Sellman 6), Idaho 65 (Kirby 11). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 6 (Six tied with 1), Idaho 26 (Kirby 7). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 8, Idaho 14. A — 594.
