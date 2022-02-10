During Jon Newlee’s tenure, the Idaho women typically have played their best basketball in January and February, and the Vandals are showing signs of repeating the pattern this season. But they have little to show for it, and their schedule isn’t helping.
When they face Big Sky defending champion Idaho State at 6 p.m. Pacific today in Pocatello, it will mark the Vandals’ third consecutive game against a top-3 opponent in the conference standings.
Counting ISU, their four most recent foes own a combined 36-13 Big Sky mark. That’s a rough go at a rough time for a program inclined to complicated tactical schemes and a challenging nonconference schedule. It’s making it difficult for the Vandals to generate momentum.
In any case, their inconsistency reflects the parity that reigns in the Big Sky this year. In a make-up game Monday at Idaho Central Credit Union arena, four days after thumping a good Southern Utah team, Idaho bowed to first-place Montana State 96-84 to slip to 5-14 overall and 4-6 in conference play.
Adding to the Vandals’ frustrations, they blew a 14-point lead, getting outscored 28-7 in the fourth quarter and, overall, getting outrebounded 44-28.
“I thought we were playing outstanding basketball (through three periods),” said Newlee, who is in his 13th year at UI. “We didn’t take care of the basketball in the fourth quarter — we threw the ball away five times. We gave up a bunch of and-1’s when we had the lead. We didn’t do a good job adjusting defensively.”
On the plus side, the Vandals have received a career-best string of performances from senior guard Allison Kirby, who has tallied 38 points and 22 rebounds in her past three outings. Also raising her game in recent weeks has been junior and Big Sky preseason MVP Beyonce Bea (12.6 points, 7.8 rebounds).
The specter of Idaho State (14-8, 10-3) doesn’t exactly augur renewed steadiness from Idaho, which went 1-2 against the Bengals last year in wildly contrasting games. The Vandals won a chippy duel 73-56 in Moscow that ended with the ejection of an irate ISU coach Seton Sobolewski. But he had the last laugh when his team clobbered the Vandals 84-49 in the championship game of the Big Sky tournament in Boise.
His predecessor at Idaho State is none other than Newlee, which adds to the tension of a growing rivalry. The two coaches are friends, but Idaho State fans aren’t shy about letting Newlee know how much they resented his jump to Idaho in 2008.
Idaho State is led in scoring by guards Estefania Ors (12.6 points, 3.3 assists) and Diaba Konate (11.8 points), who hail from Spain and France, respectively. The Bengals force 18 turnovers per game.
