PORTLAND, Ore. — Sophomore Beyonce Bea collected 24 points, including a game-tying free throw with 14 seconds left in regulation time, to lead Idaho to a 75-64 overtime win against Portland State in a Big Sky women’s basketball game.
Bea also had 15 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the Vandals (14-6, 13-3), who outscored PSU 13-2 in the extra session to claim their third consecutive win and eighth in their past nine games.
Idaho pulled to within half a game of conference leader Idaho State (15-3, 12-2), which lost 88-80 in its own overtime game at Montana State.
“This win was huge,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said, probably before hearing about ISU’s loss. “I knew that we needed to keep pace. I thought that’s why it was so crucial that we come in here and play with a lot of energy and effort. We have to stay in this race. We are here now, and we really have concentrate on these four games we have left.”
Senior guard Gabi Harrington tallied 21 points and four assists for the Vandals, senior post Natalie Klinker contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds, and junior post Hailey Christopher came off the bench to block four shots.
Tatiana Streun notched 14 points before fouling out for the Vikings (8-9, 6-8).
The Vandals led 59-53 with less than four minutes left in regulation but Jenna Kilty gave Portland State a 62-61 advantage with a 3-pointer with less than a minute remaining.
Bea hit a jumper from the paint but Streun matched that with a layin with 26 seconds remaining. Twelve seconds later, Streun fouled Bea, who went 1-for-2 from the foul line to force overtime.
Bea “was just great today,” Newlee said. “She just really stepped up when we needed her to. I thought (Klinker) really did a great job on the glass today and set a very hard pace at the rim. She just did a super job the minutes she was in. I thought she was matching their physicality and size.”
In the extra period, junior guard Gina Marxen hit a 3 that put Idaho up for good with 1:52 remaining.
The win proved more difficult than the Vandals’ 86-63 rout of the same team Thursday.
“I thought we were outstanding in the overtime,” Newlee said. “I was really disappointed in our effort early and our energy.
“Every road game is a war in this league, and we knew that coming in that this wasn’t going to be the kind of game it was on Thursday. I’m super proud of the way we just grinded.”
IDAHO (14-6, 13-3)
Bea 10-19 4-6 24, Harrington 6-16 6-8 21, Klinker 4-7 2-4 10, Marxen 3-7 0-0 9, Gandy 1-5 0-0 3, Christopher 2-5 2-6 6, Kirby 0-1 2-2 2, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 16-26 75.
PORTLAND STATE (8-9, 6-8)
Streun 5-12 3-4 14, Hansen 4-17 4-5 12, Kilty 4-7 0-0 9, Jimenez 3-17 0-0 6, Lewis 2-7 0-0 5, Boston 4-7 0-0 10, Baird 2-4 2-2 6, Schultz 1-5 0-0 2, Kelty 0-0 0-0 0, Canzobre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-76 9-11 64.
Idaho 12 17 19 14 13—75
Portland St. 12 18 16 16 2—64
3-point goals — Idaho 7-21 (Marxen 3-7, Harrington 3-9, Marxen 3-7, Gandy 1-4, Kirby 0-1), Portland State 5-23 (Boston 2-3, Streun 1-2, Kilty 1-2, Lewis 1-4, Hansen 0-5). Fouled out — Streun. Rebounds — Idaho 45 (Bea 15), Portland State 45 (Streun 13). Assists — Idaho 18 (Bea 6), Portland State 11 (Jimenez 6). Total fouls — Idaho 12, Portland State 21.