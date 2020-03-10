BOISE — The Idaho women’s basketball team rolled into Boise on Saturday, fresh off a win against rival Idaho State and with three days to spare before taking the court in the Big Sky tournament.
The early arrival allowed UI a chance to rest up, and practice up, well in advance of its first game.
The second-seeded Vandals (20-9) earned a first-round bye in the tourney and open play today against defending champion Portland State at 4:30 p.m. PDT at CenturyLink Arena. The seventh-seeded Vikings (16-15) beat 10th-seeded Eastern Washington 83-70 Monday.
“I think we’re all excited. Been practicing at the local high schools for a couple days now and I think we’re ready to go,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said at a closed Monday practice at Eagle High. “The wait seems like it’s been pretty long .… We got some good rest, but I know we’re fired up and ready to play.”
The game offers a chance at revenge for the Vandals, who were knocked out of the tournament by Portland State in the semifinals last season after entering as the tourney’s No. 1 seed.
Those Splash Sister-led Vandals were doomed by poor shooting from 3 (20.7 percent) and an inability to get to the free-throw line, where PSU went 19-of-19 in its 75-59 win.
This year, UI no longer has Mikayla Ferenz and Taylor Pierce, but the Vandals do boast three all-conference honorees.
Sophomore point guard Gina Marxen earned first-team honors a year after nabbing Big Sky Freshman of the Year. The Sammamish, Wash., native leads the Vandals in scoring (13.7 ppg) and assists (4.4 apg), and is tops in the conference in 3-pointers made (87) and minutes per game (38.0).
Earning third-team picks were senior guard Lizzy Klinker (12.6 rpg, 6.7 rgp, three double-doubles) and freshman guard/forward Beyonce Bea (12.7 ppg — tops among freshmen).
“Like I told our team before practice today, it’s a total team award,” Newlee said. “Anytime individuals on your team get an award means your team had a pretty good year, especially when you get three people on the all-conference teams, and then (Klinker gets) player of the week.
“Great honors for them and certainly they’re coming in with a lot of confidence.”
Unlike recent seasons when UI was known for its flashy 3-point shooting and high-scoring games behind Ferenz and Pierce, Idaho has relied heavily this season on a stingy defense that allows a conference-low 59.2 points per game.
Idaho split its season series against PSU, falling by 21 on the road Jan. 2 and winning by 13 at home Feb. 17.
The Vikings are paced by versatile scorer Desirae Hansen, whose 14.1 points per game are fourth-best in the conference, and slippery guard Kylie Jimenez, who torched the Vandals for 22 points in the semis a year ago.
But Idaho enters March Madness with a bit of momentum. The Vandals are winners of five straight games, all by double figures.
“We just gotta keep that going, keep that mindset, keep that focus going into this conference tournament,” Newlee said.