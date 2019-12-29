MOSCOW — Idaho junior guard Allison Kirby scored 10 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to boost the Vandals out of a tight game and to a 62-56 win against Idaho State in the Big Sky Conference opener for both women’s basketball teams on Saturday night at Cowan Spectrum.
Kirby knocked in two clutch 3-pointers during a run that broke open a two-point game.
“We took what they gave us, and a lot of those shots happened to be open,” Kirby said.
Idaho (6-4, 1-0) shot 31.7 percent and was outboarded. Its only edge came at the free-throw line, where it went 16-of-22. Gina Marxen and Beyonce Bea had 16 points apiece to lead the offense.
“At one point I thought (the game) was secure, but it didn’t turn out that way,” UI coach Jon Newlee said. “I thought we did a great job of keeping our composure.”
The Bengals (4-6, 0-1) trailed by 12 points at the half, but outscored the Vandals by 10 in the third quarter. ISU was led by Diaba Konate’s 16 points and Callie Bourne’s 13 rebounds.
IDAHO STATE (4-6, 0-1)
Diaba Konate 6-13 3-6 16, Tomekia Whitman 3-10 0-0 8, Dora Goles 3-6 0-0 6, Ellie Smith 3-7 0-0 6, Callie Bourne 2-8 0-4 5, Montana Oltrogge 2-8 4-4 9, Irene Vicente 2-6 0-0 4, Delaney Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Carsyn Boswell 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Sweeney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 7-14 56.
IDAHO (6-4, 1-0)
Beyonce Bea 5-12 4-4 16, Gina Marxen 5-14 2-4 16, Allison Kirby 3-8 4-4 12, Lizzy Klinker 1-7 2-4 4, Isabelle Hadden 0-3 2-4 2, Hailey Christopher 2-4 2-2 6, Nina Carlson 3-5 0-0 6, Caitlyn Jones 0-7 0-0 0, Janie King 0-0 0-0 0, Chayse Milne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 16-22 62.
Idaho State 11 12 17 16—56
Idaho 14 21 7 20—62
3-point goals — Idaho St. 5-15 (Konate 1-2, Whitman 2-5, Goles 0-1, Bourne 1-3, Oltrogge 1-3, Boswell 0-1), Idaho 8-26 (Bea 2-4, Marxen 4-8, Kirby 2-5, Christopher 0-1, Carlson 0-1, Jones 0-7). Rebounds — Idaho St. 47 (Bourne 13), Idaho 42 (Kirby 9). Assists — Idaho St. 10 (Goles 3), Idaho 11 (Christopher 4). Total fouls — Idaho St. 20, Idaho 15. Fouled out — Oltrogge, L. Klinker.
MENIdaho State 62, Idaho 60
POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho led its cross-state rivals for all but three minutes, but fell to Idaho State after a final-quarter flurry from the Bengals in the Battle of the Domes.
The Vandals (4-8) opened their Big Sky Conference slate with a loss despite outshooting and outrebounding Idaho State (4-6). Trevon Allen had a team-high 18 points and six boards, and Scott Blakney chipped in 12 points for UI.
“We simply need a little bit more to finish some of these games,” Vandals interim coach Zac Claus said. “(The Bengals) were patient enough and they hit some timely shots.”
ISU was led by Austin Smellie’s 21 points and Tarik Cool’s 18. Jared Stutzman’s 3-pointer at the 2:24 mark gave the Bengals their first lead of the game, one they didn’t relinquish.
“I would take the shots we got in the final four minutes,” Claus said. “Unfortunately, they just simply didn’t go for us.”
IDAHO (4-8, 0-1)
Trevon Allen 8-18 0-1 18, Scott Blakney 6-9 0-0 12, Quinton Forrest 2-6 3-4 7, Chance Garvin 2-4 0-0 5, Keyshaad Dixon 1-3 0-0 3, Damen Thacker 2-5 0-0 5, Babacar Thiombane 2-4 1-2 5, Marquell Fraser 1-3 2-4 4, Jack Wilson 0-1 1-2 1, Gabe Quinnett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 7-13 60.
IDAHO ST. (4-6, 1-0)
Austin Smellie 7-11 6-6 21, Chidi Udengwu 2-4 2-6 6, Jared Stutzman 2-8 1-2 6, Tarik Cool 6-15 4-4 18, Chier Maker 2-11 0-0 5, Coreyoun Rushin 1-1 0-0 2, Malik Porter 2-4 0-0 4, Jaxon Edelmayer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 13-18 62.
Halftime — Idaho 29-23. 3-point goals — Idaho 5-13 (Allen 2-4, Dixon 1-2, Garvin 1-2, Thacker 1-4, Thiombane 0-1), Idaho St. 5-22 (Cool 2-5, Smellie 1-5, Maker 1-6, Stutzman 1-6). Rebounds — Idaho 30 (Forrest 7), Idaho St. 29 (Udengwu 10). Assists — Idaho 12 (Fraser 4), Idaho St. 13 (Stutzman 4). Total fouls — Idaho 23, Idaho St. 13. Fouled out — none.