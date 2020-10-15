UI, Spokane Arena to host NCAA hoops tournament

The NCAA announced Wednesday its next cycle of tournament sites, with the University of Idaho receiving the men’s basketball tournament in 2024 and the women’s basketball tournament in 2025.
The school, which was scheduled to host second- and third-round men’s tournament games this year at Spokane Arena before the coronavirus pandemic halted those plans, again will be the host school for men’s second- and third-round games in 2024 as well as the women’s regional event in 2025.
“This announcement is especially sweet considering there were more than 3,000 bid submissions from cities and universities from across the country, vying to host 86 different NCAA sporting events for the years 2023-2026,” Spokane Sports Commission spokeswoman Dana Haynes said in a news release.
UI and the arena already are scheduled to host regional games in 2021 and 2022. But when they return in 2025, it will be under a new two-city, eight-team format as the NCAA has decided to streamline the tournament beginning in the 2023-26 time frame.
“The University of Idaho works as a team with the Spokane Arena and Spokane Sports, and together we’ve built a strong reputation with the NCAA,” Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a news release. “We are honored they chose us once again to host such prestigious events.”
Most recently, UI and Spokane Arena hosted 2016 men’s tournament first- and second-round games, while the two partnered in 2018 for the women’s tournament. The 2016 tourney was the first time UI served as host.
The NCAA also announced Palouse Ridge Golf Course will be a regional site for the 2023 Division I women’s golf tournament.
Palouse Ridge, which is the site for Washington State’s annual Cougar Cup women’s tournament, was scheduled to host the regional in May but couldn’t because of the pandemic.