MOSCOW — When asked which of his position groups he thinks has seen the most self-improvement in the past nine months, Idaho football coach Paul Petrino responded gladly with a necessity.
“From last year to this year at this time — hopefully it carries into games — it’s the safeties,” he said. “They’re playing a lot better.”
That’d be fortunate. Opponents’ crosshairs repeatedly were fixed last year on the secondary, the deep guys in particular.
The 2018 Vandals’ passing defense was innately flawed. It only intercepted three passes and its string of collapses against OK-to-solid Big Sky quarterbacks resulted in an efficiency that basically was one big gain away from dead-last in the league.
It did have a few fair showings, although primarily against ground-and-pounders.
The culprits? Most point to miscommunication, plus open-field tackling slip-ups off intermediate routes and UI’s tendency to creep up, then be beaten over the top downfield.
It was time for a reboot, and for UI’s 180-degree undertaking, it started with the safeties. They’re deeper, faster, taller and didn’t grant as many gitzy fall-camp quarterback outings. Brand new too.
And safety play starts with Davontae Ginwright, a redshirt senior free safety and former three-game starter on the 2016 New Year’s Six-busting Western Michigan team, which went 13-1 and ended the season 15th in the country.
A highlight from his redshirt freshman reel actually grabbed the coach’s eye first. Then earlier this summer, Petrino said he could see Ginwright competing for the league’s newcomer of the year award.
“He’s really smart; he just understands football,” Petrino said. “He’s long and he tips things. I think he’ll help our communication greatly in the secondary.”
Ginwright stands 6-foot-2, and is UI’s tallest starting defensive back in three years. He’s quicker than his lankiness gives off, but his length helps with tackling. He’s been loud in his reads and is comfortable because WMU ran essentially the same safety schemes, just with different names.
Lining up beside — and rooming with — him is fast-flowing juco breed Satchel Escalante, who’s taken the place of retired Denzal Brantley. Since spring, the 6-foot, 185-pounder has been with the ones at strong safety, where he prides himself on locating balls in flight and smacking folks.
“He’s a guy who really sticks out, just on his effort. He flies around,” Petrino said.
Often relieving the duo will be the interchangeable Mujeeb Rufai — a redshirt freshman and Boise State transfer — and 6-1 junior Tyrese Dedmon, both of whom alternate for fresh legs without much slack.
“It’s very encouraging. We’ve got a lot of great guys back there, and we’re gonna be real disciplined,” Ginwright said. “We feed off each other. We need to keep that momentum going,”
Also deeper — but not as new-faced — are the corners. A few regulars will crop up, including senior Lloyd Hightower, UI’s lone dynamo in the back last year. He was the clear leader, and should be the top Vandals player in coverage again. The energetic, 5-11 Hightower ranked eighth in the nation in pass break-ups (13).
He’s not made it easy on UI’s receivers this fall. He’s unquestionably the most nimble on a backpedal, his hips flip seamlessly, he adjusts swiftly to balls in flight and — on shorter routes — closes out with the league’s best.
Hightower’s got more help this time: Two-year starting safety Jalen Hoover, Utah State transfer Christian Nash, speedster true freshman David Eppinger, sophomore Wyryor Noil and fifth-year senior Sedrick Thomas will partition the task opposite and behind Hightower.
“We have more depth there than we’ve had since I’ve been here,” defensive coordinator Mike Breske said.
Petrino said the lot of them are competing for that second starter spot, but it’s the physically advanced 6-1 200-pound Nash who’ll get first dibs when UI travels to No. 15 Penn State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network).
But “(Thomas) and (Hoover) are both gonna play nickel and corner,” Petrino said, the latter player Petrino moved to corner as more of a natural fit for his skill set. For supplemented speed, the Vandals might trot out a fifth defensive back, one of the former. They think they have enough depth to do it without any falloff.
At the least, the backfield will have a long field. That’s because of Rathdrum’s Cade Coffey, yet another in the Vandals’ punting lineage, which has produced four All-Americans since 2008.
Coffey, a junior, has preseason longs of 70 yards on punt and 50 as a placekicker — he’s almost automatic from inside the 40-yard line. He’ll also handle kickoff duties, but he doesn’t mind the workload.
“I get a chance to shine,” he said. “I’m gonna go out there and work my tail off to do all three.”
Coffey said he’s tweaked his drops, adding a few yards onto his punts. Rugby style or not, he’s helped UI’s capable return men — star receivers Jeff Cotton and Cutrell Haywood — fine tune.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.