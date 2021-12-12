One of Idaho’s most powerful football players is headed to a Power Five conference.
Idaho fullback/tight end Logan Kendall on Sunday announced his commitment to the University of Utah of the Pac-12.
At times a human bowling ball, Kendall racked up All-American honors from Phil Steele and STATS Perform FCS during his time with the Vandals.
The Cheney, Wash., native was a two-time unanimous first-team All-Big Sky honoree and a two-time team captain.
While he was soft spoken off the field, Kendall was a beast on it.
At 6-foot-3, 273 pounds, Kendall tallied five touchdowns as a Vandal but did most of his work blocking for those around him.
He leaves Idaho as a graduate transfer and will have one season of eligibility remaining.
“Loved coaching this young man, but he absolutely made the right decision for his future,” Idaho tight ends coach Tony Spencer said on social media. “I will be following you this upcoming year. Keep running through people, good luck in (Salt Lake City) and can’t wait to watch you on Sundays.”
Kendall isn’t the only Vandal to announce his departure since the Nov. 18 firing of coach Paul Petrino.
Former UI receiver Cutrell Haywood recently picked Gardner-Webb University of Boiling Springs, N.C., of the FCS. Also a grad transfer, Haywood accumulated 147 receptions at UI but had seen a large reduction in productivity this fall.
Starting offensive tackle Seth Carnahan also will depart as a grad transfer and has two years of eligibility remaining.
“Thanks for taking me in once I got here in 2018 and (making) me feel like family ever since,” Carnahan said on social media. “I’ve made relationships I will truly cherish forever.”
