University of Idaho redshirt sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday, adding to his laundry list of achievements in 2022.
Hatten led the Football Championship Subdivision and broke the program record with 16 receiving touchdowns in 2022, finishing with 1,209 yards receiving, an average 110 yards per game.
Hatten had seven games where he racked up more than 100 yards receiving, with a career-high of 209 yards on nine catches in Idaho’s 45-42 first-round playoff loss Nov. 26 at Southeastern Louisiana.
It’s Hatten’s second All-American nod, as he earned first-team honors along with sophomore All-American mention from Hero Sports.
Lamar, not Western Oregon, to be next year’s opener
Idaho originally was going to open the 2023 season with a home game against NCAA Division II opponent Western Oregon, but that fell through.
The Vandals announced Tuesday they will open the 2023 football season with a road game Aug. 31 against Lamar at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas.
Good news and bad news here. The change gives Idaho a complete Division I schedule, providing the Vandals the best opportunity to make a repeat appearance in the FCS playoffs. Games against non-DI teams do not count towards consideration by the FCS playoff committee.
The contract also includes a return game where the Cardinals will play in Moscow on Sept. 26, 2026.
The bad news is now the Vandals only will have four home games next season.
Lamar finished 1-10 record and brought in former Division II national coach of the year Pete Rossomando to take the reins over for Blane Morgan, who was fired two days after the conclusion of this season.
Other notes about the 2023 schedule
The Vandals will have another difficult start to their season as they open with three consecutive road games.
After opener, Idaho will play Nevada in Reno on Sept. 9, then will face California in Berkeley, Calif., on Sept. 16.
Idaho’s home opener will be Sept. 23 against FCS quarterfinalist and defending Big Sky Conference champion Sacramento State. The Hornets and Vandals battled until the end, with Sac State getting the better of Idaho 31-28 on Oct. 29.
The Vandals then will travel to Cheney, Wash., to play Eastern Washington on Sept. 30, with a trip to Cal Poly to follow Oct. 7.
Idaho hosts the two Montana schools in a three-week span, first playing Montana in the Battle for the Little Brown Stein on Oct. 14. The Vandals will have a bye week before welcoming Montana State to the Kibbie Dome on Oct. 28.
To close out the year, Idaho will play Nov. 4 at Northern Colorado, Nov. 11 at Weber State, and Nov. 18 at home against Idaho State.