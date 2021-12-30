Two Vandal helmets will see the field alongside some of college football’s best players during the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.
One day after announcing his declaration for the NFL draft, Idaho defensive tackle Noah Elliss accepted an invitation to one of college football’s biggest all-star games Wednesday, it was announced.
Elliss is the second Vandal to accept an invite to the Shrine Bowl, joining linebacker Tre Walker.
The game will take place at 5 p.m. Pacific on Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.