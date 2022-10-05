Idaho

Idaho freshman Kira Witte, left, makes a save during Sunday’s Big Sky Conference game against Idaho State at the Kibbie Dome. Witte has not allowed a goal in more than 930 minutes of game time.

 Idaho Athletics

The Idaho women’s soccer team is on a tear.

With only four games remaining in the regular season, the Vandals currently are 9-1-2 overall and on a four-game winning streak, all in Big Sky Conference play. Idaho’s last loss was a 7-2 decision against San Diego State on Aug. 21, also the last time the Vandals allowed an opponent to score on them.

