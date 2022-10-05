With only four games remaining in the regular season, the Vandals currently are 9-1-2 overall and on a four-game winning streak, all in Big Sky Conference play. Idaho’s last loss was a 7-2 decision against San Diego State on Aug. 21, also the last time the Vandals allowed an opponent to score on them.
Idaho currently is on a 10-game shutout streak, which is the longest in program history.
“I thought our defense was going to be our biggest question mark heading into the season,” coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “I knew we were going to have a competitive team that was fairly experienced, but you have to credit the younger girls on the team. They’ve played at such a high level that’s allowed us to do what we’ve been doing.”
Freshman goalkeeper Kira Witte has been clutch this season, racking up 44 saves in 1,063 minutes played. The number of saves might not stand out. However, her .863 save percentage does as it leads the conference.
“(Witte) continues to blow my mind with her maturity and game experience,” Clevenger said. “She’s a complete goalkeeper that gets better each and every week. We’ve been really impressed with her.”
What’s more impressive is the current run the native of Buhren, Germany, is on. Witte has been in goal throughout the shutout string, is alone atop the school record book and has tied the conference mark for most clean sheets in a season with 11.
The most eye-popping statistic of all? Since the loss to San Diego State, she has not allowed a goal in 931 minutes, 11 seconds.
“If you ask (Witte) about the shutouts, she really credits the whole team,” Clevenger said. “She’s shown a lot of class and has been able to keep us in games.”
The Vandals need just one more win this season in their final four games to match their win total from 2016 and 2021, their highest in the past six seasons.
Idaho sits in first place in the Big Sky at 4-0, halfway through the conference season. If the Vandals win their remaining four games, they’ll be unbeaten in conference play for the first time since 2015.
“When you have confidence in your goalkeeper, you can feel it (throughout) the whole team,” Clevenger said. “Our defense is more willing to take chances because of how competent the goalkeeper is behind them.”
Offensively, Idaho’s 15 goals are ranked fifth in the Big Sky. Junior forward Maddy Lasher leads the charge with three goals. The Post Falls native is second in the conference with four assists and 10 points.
“She’s a beast (out) there,” Clevenger said. “She does so many presses, she’s physical and she’s just so athletic. She’s a local girl too, and knows what it means to be a Vandal.”
Idaho’s next game is noon Pacific on Sunday at Northern Arizona. While the Lumberjacks sit at 2-5-4 overall, they might be the biggest threat thus far to end shutout streak.
On the offensive end, Northern Arizona has scored a conference-best 19 goals and have two players in the top five in shots taken in Josie Novak (34 shots) and Dai Williams (30).
Defensively, Northern Arizona goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran has allowed just five goals in 630 minutes of action, pitching four shutouts.