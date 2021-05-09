FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho freshman Francisco Bascon was named the Big Sky Conference’s MVP in men’s tennis, it was announced this week.
Bascon was 4-0 in conference matches and 9-4 overall in his first full season with the Vandals.
Bascon and sophomore Bruno Casino, who was a second-team pick in singles, also were first-team selections in doubles. The pair went 4-1 at No. 1 doubles for Idaho, which finished 7-6 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
Freshman Katherine Jhang was a second-team pick in singles on the women’s side.
MEN
SINGLES
FIRST TEAM
Oisin Shaffrey, Montana; Francisco Bascon, Idaho; Mark Keki, Sacramento State; Sebastian Buxman, Weber State; Eban Straker-Meads, Northern Arizona; Nikola Dimitrijevic, Portland State.
SECOND TEAM
Brad Buckland, Montana State; Kris Van Wyk, Weber State; Bruno Casino, Idaho; Matteo Fortini, Portland State; Hiroki Fujita, Idaho State; Jaime Castillo-Lopez, Idaho State; Chris Steele, Northern Arizona.
HONORABLE MENTION
Facundo Tumosa, Northern Arizona; Tommy Edwards, Portland State.
Most Valuable Player — Bascon.
Freshman of the Year — Keki.
DOUBLES
FIRST TEAM
Trhac/Petrovic, Idaho State; Casino/Bascon, Idaho; Keki/Liles, Sacramento State.
SECOND TEAM
Van Dijk/Sitar, Montana State; Edwards/Fortini, Portland State; Ziomber/Dillon, Northern Arizona.
WOMEN
SINGLES
FIRST TEAM
Jennifer Kida, Eastern Washington; Julia Ronney, Montana; Gina Dittmann, Northern Arizona; Mimi Bland, Northern Arizona; Capu Sanoner, Portland State; Ellie Millard, Northern Arizona.
SECOND TEAM
Laura Mary, Montana State; Maria Goheen, Montana; Jayden Nielsen, Sacramento State; Katherine Jhang, Idaho; Ava Neyestani, Northern Arizona; Emily Rees, Portland State.
Most Valuable Player and Freshman of the Year — Dittmann, Northern Arizona
DOUBLES
FIRST TEAM
Sanoner/Ohara, Portland State; L. O’Lideadha/S. O’Lideadha, Idaho State; Bland/Millard, Northern Arizona.
SECOND TEAM
Meszaros/Rees, Portland State; Ferreira/Davies, Weber State; Oosterbaan/Ronney, Montana.
HONORABLE MENTION
Mathews/Waite, Eastern Washington; Dittmann/Beazley, Northern Arizona; Ramirez/Upeniece, Portland State.