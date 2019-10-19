MOSCOW — As a whole, the Vandals haven’t lived up to any expectations.
But they did manage something no one anticipated Sept. 21, when their uninspiring football team somehow overwhelmed and stunned ranked Eastern Washington.
Between then and now, there’s been only a fleeting glint or two of what UI was earlier this year. As for the wins? There’ve been none.
Idaho’s out of the Football Championship Subdivision postseason race, so from an outside perspective, there might not be much to play for.
To the team’s leaders, like nose guard Rahsaan Crawford, the Vandals should hearken back to that EWU game at 2:30 p.m. today, when they play a Big Sky matchup with in-state foe Idaho State (Root Sports) on homecoming at the Kibbie Dome, where they haven’t lost to the Bengals in 38 years.
UI wants to “be able to at least say something at the end,” Crawford said.
“That’s what I was trying to tell the team this week: ‘Things might not be going the way we want them to go this season, but when it comes down to the state of Washington and the state of Idaho, in terms of (FCS) football, who runs it?” Crawford said of how he and other captains have averted a dip in morale.
The Vandals (2-5, 0-3 Big Sky) haven’t had this bad of a start to league play since 1984, and then, they still produced a winning record.
But above .500 is a pipe dream for this Idaho team. The aims now are: 1) Topple the regional foes and, although related to the first; 2) Drag some opponents down with it.
“Look, when it came down to the Palouse, and when it came down to Idaho and the Battle of the Domes, who came out on top?” Crawford said. “As a competitor, it’s something I’d take great pride in when it’s all said and done.”
Idaho State (3-3, 2-1) likely can’t afford a loss if it wants to snap a 35-year playoff drought; UI’s got nothing to lose, except more fan support.
But if the Vandals do fall again, it could be because of what they’ve lost.
Senior quarterback Mason Petrino is doubtful after taking a beating the past two weeks. Lewiston’s Colton Richardson, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound junior, will enter relatively cold, considering he’s played only a handful of series this season.
That includes most of the second half in a 24-0 drubbing suffered against Portland State last week, during which Richardson was hit but mostly miss. Against ISU last year, Richardson provided a brief spark in a half of play before a pick-6 ended his outing.
Star receiver Jeff Cotton has made evident just how much UI’s offense relies on him. He’s questionable, but coach Paul Petrino is optimistic.
He’s less so in regards to breakout running back Aundre Carter and guard Conner Vrba. The good news? Bruising back Roshaun Johnson returned to practice, which should help tremendously against a stout Bengal front.
Injuries aside, the Vandals’ offense has predominantly been the culprit in their three-game losing streak — it’s often started lethargically, it’s been flagged in inopportune moments and committed a slew of turnovers (10).
“Just our mental mistakes,” center Logan Floyd said. “We’re really high on penalties and we gotta cut that down. That, along with, we gotta keep the quarterback clean (league-high 23 sacks allowed). Just doing the little things, that’s what we’re missing as a group.”
Idaho can’t afford a slow start on the offensive end; Idaho State boasts as much offensive firepower as the Big Sky’s best. Defensively, the Vandals’ defensive front “can’t afford to not play fast,” Crawford said.
“Sack him, get him to the ground; you make (their quarterback) uncomfortable,” Crawford said. “A team that’s scoring 50 to 60 points per game, that means they’re extremely comfortable throughout the game. If you retract that comfort level a bit, then you might see guys start to make bad decisions.”
ISU quarterback Matt Struck leads the conference in efficiency (166.1), and his three primary targets have combined for about 1,300 yards and 13 of his 15 scores.
The Vandals have accumulated 13 sacks, the league’s No. 6 mark. Against the Bengals’ veteran line, rattling Struck will be a challenge, as will containing those shifty pass-catchers for a UI secondary that’s wavered against big-armed league quarterbacks and probably will be without free safety Davontae Ginwright.
Nevertheless, Idaho’s fared well at home the past two seasons, and it’s 5-1 under Paul Petrino in homecoming games.
And after a humbling 62-28 rout at ISU last season, the Vandals have some added emphasis, even if it won’t mean much in the long run.
“There needs to be (bad blood),” Petrino said. “We need to take the field the same way we took it against Eastern — chip on our shoulder and a little bit of anger, not liking them, and we need to go get after ’em.”
