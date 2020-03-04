The Idaho men’s tennis doubles duo of Esteban Santibanez and Francisco Bascon have moved into the ITA NCAA rankings this week.
Bascon, a freshman, and Santibanez, a senior, debut at No. 72 after compiling a 6-1 record so far on the season. The duo’s only loss was to Portland’s Tom Hann and Kostya Nesterenko earlier in the year. Since the loss, the pair have won four consecutive matches, all in the No. 1 spot.
“This is a great accomplishment for Esteban and Francisco,” coach Daniel Hangstefer said. “They have been working hard to represent the university and it is paying off. This is the second time Esteban has been ranked this year.”
The Vandals next will face Weber State at 5 p.m. Friday at home.
HONORSThree former UI athletes to go into NIHOF
COEUR d’ALENE — Three former University of Idaho standout athletes are part of a five-person class to the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame, officials have announced.
Women’s basketball player Emily Sann (nee Faurholt) and football players Jason Shelt and Robert Young are the former UI athletes who will be inducted in April. They will be joined by former Montana standout Ann Jaworski (nee Schwenke) and long-time high school teacher, coach, administrator and basketball official Jim Wilund, who was a former principal at Lewiston High School.
The five will be inducted during Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame banquet, which is set for 6 p.m. April 25 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort. Tickets for the banquet are $27 and can be purchased online at nihof.org and clicking on “Tickets Here” button in the lower left area. Former UI and Green Bay Packer legend Jerry Kramer is scheduled to be the featured speaker.