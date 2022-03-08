UI men head into tourney on positive note

Considering their recent past, nobody would have been shocked if the Idaho men had ended their regular season on a losing streak.
But they gutted out a win last week and now prepare for the Big Sky Conference basketball tournament with a spring in their step.
In the first game of the conference tourney at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, the ninth-seeded Vandals (9-21) play No. 8 Sacramento State (10-17) at 8:30 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday.
The Vandals’ 78-69 win against Northern Arizona on Saturday in Moscow didn’t greatly improve their postseason prospects, but it kept them out of the basement of the Big Sky standings with a 6-14 record, a game above NAU and Idaho State. It also broke a three-game losing skein for a team that’s been streaky since late January.
Streaky is a lot better than feckless. The Vandals slogged through a 1-21 season last year, losing to Montana in the first round of the tournament, then overhauled their roster. They’re clearly better this season, but through 17 games they had only three wins to show for it. So their 6-7 record the past few weeks seems like a triumph.
“We finished it the right way,” star guard Mikey Dixon said after the win Saturday.
He scored 27 points that night, ending a mini-slump that had seen him average 11 points for the previous four games — six below his average.
“It just tests my maturity, honestly,” the senior transfer said. “When teams are keying on me like that, I’ve got to trust my teammates, I’ve got to make the extra passes, I’ve got to play hard if I’m scoring or not.”
Help-side defense wasn’t the only thing he was battling.
“He’s a 165-pound 2-guard that we have leaned on all year long to score a lot of points,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “We play the longest sport (in terms of schedule) in college athletics. Our guys get beat up. Their bodies wilt a little bit and build back up. He’s been nothing short of amazing for us.”
The Vandals’ first-round opponent has faced its own set of hurdles. Longtime Sacramento State coach Brian Katz retired for medical reasons four days before their season opener, leaving assistant Brandon Laird to take the interim reins.
The Hornets lost 73-72 in overtime at Idaho on Jan. 22 but later strung together three wins, including 83-51 payback against UI in Sacramento, Calif. Senior guard Bryce Fowler (18.7 points per game) went off for 39 points in their regular-season finale, a 72-71 win Saturday at Montana.
In other first-round games Wednesday, it’s No. 7 Portland State vs. No. 10 Idaho State at 11 a.m. Pacific, and No. 6 Eastern Washington vs. No. 11 Northern Arizona at 1:30 p.m.
The winner of the Vandals-Hornets game faces top-seeded Montana State at 11 a.m. Pacific on Thursday. Others with first-round byes, seeded second through fourth, are Southern Utah, Northern Colorado and Weber State.
