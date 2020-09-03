The University of Idaho’s two star linebackers raked in some more preseason accolades Wednesday, when STATS Perform released its Football Championship All-America teams, including senior Christian Elliss and junior Tre Walker on the second team.
STATS Perform is widely recognized as the most reputable media outlet in the FCS in terms of honors. Elliss and Walker already were named All-Big Sky selections by coaches and the media in July, and each was tabbed to the Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Sky first team.
Last season, Elliss was a first-team outside linebacker, while Walker garnered a second-team nod inside.
“He brings me up, lifts me up. He motivates me to stay ready, stay on my toes,” Walker said of Elliss in a video posted to Idaho football’s Twitter page. “Just coming in from my very first year, coming in and playing with him, we kinda built that brotherhood, competing with each other.
“We stay on each other and make sure we’re doing the best we can.”
Elliss, regarded by many as UI’s best defender — and perhaps its best player in general — is a sure-tackler and fast for his 6-foot-3, 235-pound frame. He prides himself on play recognition, proving so with his numbers. Elliss tallied 104 tackles and 12½ for loss, both second on the team, but led UI with 4½ sacks.
Walker, spotlighted by HERO Sports last season as the nation’s best sophomore inside linebacker, topped the Vandals with 138 tackles last season, leading the conference with 74 solo stops. The 6-1, 235-pounder’s single-season tackle total ranks sixth in UI history.
“I take a lot from Tre,” Elliss said. “First and foremost, his work ethic, and secondly, just enjoying the game, enjoying it with him and not letting any negative energy about us or about our team or anything like that come in the way of our play — enjoying ourselves, enjoying the ride, enjoying the grind.”
Big Sky players on the first team include Weber State running back Josh Davis and offensive lineman Ty Whitworth; Montana receiver Samori Toure, linebacker Jace Lewis and long snapper Matthew O’Donoghue; Portland State safety Anthony Adams and Northern Arizona kicker Luis Aguilar.
Elliss and Walker are joined on the second team by Weber State defensive lineman Jared Schiess and kicker Trey Tuttle, Montana safety Robby Hauck and kick returner Malik Flowers, Sacramento State all-purpose player Elijah Dotson, UC Davis running back Ulonzo Gilliam and NAU punter DJ Arnson.
The third team includes Montana State offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and defensive lineman Amandre Williams, Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere, NAU receiver Brandon Porter, Sac State tight end Marshel Martin and Weber State punt returner Rashid Shaheed.