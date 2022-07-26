UI lands 8th, 9th in Big Sky coaches, media polls

SPOKANE — Montana, which finished fourth in the Big Sky Conference football standings a year ago, was selected Monday to win the conference title this year in voting done by the coaches and the media during the conference’s media days at the Davenport Grand Hotel.
The Grizzlies, who were 6-2 in the Big Sky and 10-3 overall but advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, were not a unanimous pick in either poll. In the coaches poll, nine of the 12 Big Sky leaders did not vote for Montana. A little less than half of the media voted for the Grizzlies.
Regardless, Montana earned the top spot in the coaches poll by a single point, beating out Sacramento State. In the media poll, the Grizzlies finished No. 1 by a scant four points over Montana State.
Idaho, which finished 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the Big Sky, was selected to finish eighth in the coaches poll and ninth in the media poll for first-year coach Jason Eck.
In the postseason, Montana avenged a loss from earlier in the season by beating conference rival Eastern Washington in second round, but ended up losing in the quarterfinal round to James Madison.
The Hornets, who won the Big Sky title, were picked third in the media poll, and the Bobcats, who went to the FCS national championship game and lost to North Dakota State, were picked second in the coaches poll.
Weber State is fourth in the two polls, and the only team in the top five that didn’t make the playoffs last season. The Wildcats were 6-5 overall and 5-3 in the conference.
UC Davis came in fifth. The Aggies, 8-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big Sky , lost to South Dakota State in the first round of the playoffs.
The Eagles, who finished 10-3 overall and 6-2 in the conference but lost all-everything quarterback Eric Barriere, were tabbed sixth in the two polls.
Northern Arizona (5-6, 4-4) was next in the coaches poll, followed by the Vandals, Portland State, Cal Poly, with Idaho State and North Colorado tied for 11th.
In the media poll, the Lumberjacks were seventh, followed by the Vikings, UI, the Mustangs, the Bears and the Bengals.
The preseason All Big-Sky players also were released, and fifth-year senior inside linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae was the lone Vandal player to make the list. UC Davis running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. was named offensive MVP, and Montana senior linebacker Patrick O’Connell was named defensive MVP.