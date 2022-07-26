UI lands 8th, 9th in Big Sky coaches, media polls

Idaho linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae tackles Montana wide receiver Mitch Roberts during an Oct. 23 game at the Kibbie Dome. Fa’avae was named to the 2022 preaseason All-Big Sky team.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

SPOKANE — Montana, which finished fourth in the Big Sky Conference football standings a year ago, was selected Monday to win the conference title this year in voting done by the coaches and the media during the conference’s media days at the Davenport Grand Hotel.

The Grizzlies, who were 6-2 in the Big Sky and 10-3 overall but advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, were not a unanimous pick in either poll. In the coaches poll, nine of the 12 Big Sky leaders did not vote for Montana. A little less than half of the media voted for the Grizzlies.

