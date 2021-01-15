The Idaho volleyball team announced it will play Portland State in a pair of nonconference matches as it finalized its schedule for the spring season.
The Vandals, who will play 16 Big Sky contests, will face the Vikings at 1 p.m. Jan. 24 and 25 in Portland, Ore.
Times also have been set for the conference contests. The Big Sky season for Idaho begins with matches Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at Memorial Gym against Southern Utah.
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 24 — at Portland State, 1 p.m.; 25 — at Portland State, 1 p.m.; 31 — Southern Utah, 2 p.m.; Feb. 1 — Southern Utah, 6 p.m.; 6 — at Idaho State, 6 p.m.; 7 — at Idaho State, 6 p.m.; 13 — at Sacramento State, 6 p.m.; 14 — at Sacramento State, 6 p.m.; 21 — Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.; 22 — Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.; 28 — at Montana, 2 p.m.; March 1 — at Montana, 7 p.m.; 7 — Montana State, 2 p.m.; 8 — Montana State, 6 p.m.; 12 — at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.; 13 — at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.; 21 — Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.; 22 — Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.; 31-April 2 — Big Sky tournament