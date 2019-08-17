Area colleges
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho volleyball team was tabbed fifth in the Big Sky preseason coaches’ poll announced Friday.
Northern Arizona was selected to repeat as champion, getting 10 first-place votes and 100 points. The Lumberjacks were followed by Weber State with 89 points, including one first-place vote, and Sacramento State at 79.
Then came Northern Colorado at 73, Idaho 59, Idaho State 55, Montana State 47, Portland State 39, Montana 30, Southern Utah 24 and Eastern Washington 10.
Idaho sets golf schedule
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho men’s golf team will compete in nine regular-season events across the fall and spring during the 2019-20 season, coach David Nuhn announced.
The Vandals will play in Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado and Hawaii before finishing the regular season in Arizona, where they will also compete in the Big Sky Championships at the end of April.
Idaho will begin its fall season Sept. 16-17 at the Husky Invitational at Gold Mountain Golf Course in Bremerton, Wash.
WSU soccer wins exhibition
SAN DIEGO — Playing its only exhibition game of the preseason, Washington State’s soccer team routed San Diego State 5-0 on Friday night.
Morgan Weaver led the Cougars with two first-half goals and an assist. Averie Collins, Elyse Bennett and MacKenzie Ellertson also tallied goals.
Sixth-year goaltender Ella Dedrick played in the first half but did not face a shot on goal. Rachel Johnson had one save in the second half for Washington State, which opens the regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Seattle University.