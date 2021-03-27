UI expects ‘big challenge’ from Southern Utah

Southern Utah might be the surprise team of this spring’s six-game Big Sky football season.
The program’s past two campaigns don’t seem to represent these contemporary Thunderbirds.
A battered SUU posted four combined wins between 2018-19, dropping 11 Football Championship Subdivision games by double digits in that stretch.
Idaho coach Paul Petrino knows better than to look past his team’s coming opponent based on its recent history.
“They really easily could be 3-0,” he said.
The Vandals (1-1, 1-1 Big Sky) and SUU square off at noon today in the Kibbie Dome. The hosts can’t afford another loss if they have any desire of earning an FCS playoff berth.
The T-birds (1-2, 1-2) suffered a crushing, one-point decision against Northern Arizona on the final play of their season opener. A week later, an Idaho State field goal with five seconds left was the dagger in a two-point defeat. SUU handled a rusty Cal Poly team in its most previous appearance March 13.
Petrino expects it to be a back-and-forth affair that goes down to the wire.
“They’re playing pretty well right now, so it’s going to be a big challenge for us,” the eighth-year coach said. “I think it’ll be a close game, and we gotta win it in the fourth quarter.”
Idaho will be down “three to four” starters, presumably because of lingering COVID-19 issues within the program. The pandemic has sidelined the Vandals since March 6, when they were without nine key players and got outmatched down the stretch in a 27-17 loss to current-No. 15 UC Davis.
“We’d gone I don’t know how many months with doing a great job and having nobody test positive, then it just hit us,” Petrino said. “I think guys will be really excited (to return to play), even more so this week.”
The most glaring issue for UI the previous time out was an offensive line featuring four freshman starters. A couple of the big men will return for this one, Petrino noted — good news, considering SUU’s skilled defensive front.
The T-birds’ rushing defense ranks atop the Big Sky standings, and in the top five of the FCS. It limits foes to 93 yards per game on the ground, and just 2.6 per carry.
SUU is No. 1 in the league in sacks — also top five in the FCS in that category — with 13 total. Former safety La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, a dynamic blitzing linebacker, has five on his own. Athletic edge-rusher Francis Bemiy has three.
“They do a good job up front,” Petrino said. “They’re big, their linebackers run around well and their safeties fly around and make a lot of plays.
“They want to challenge things, so we’ve got to do a good job of not letting them hold us and grab us. We’ve got to run through it and get their hands off us.”
Fifth-year SUU coach Demario Warren is known best for his sharp defensive mind. Petrino anticipates the T-birds to disguise pressure and sit on routes, egging UI into giveaways.
“They try to make you attack them,” Petrino said. “We’ve gotta understand what we’re doing and we’ve gotta get some big plays.”
UI tight end Connor Whitney said reading SUU’s safeties will be crucial.
“We look at them, and that pretty much determines what we’re gonna get,” he said. “I feel confident about our plan.”
Idaho will be fielding a younger O-line, a deep corps of running backs that has underperformed thus far, and a talented pool of pass-catchers — boasting standouts Cutrell Haywood and Hayden Hatten, who have a combined 321 yards on 26 receptions.
At quarterback, Mike Beaudry remains No. 1 on UI’s depth chart. The former UConn player has been hit-and-miss in two starts. His yardage totals and ability to stretch the field have been upsides, but accuracy has been a concern. Beaudry sits at the bottom of the BSC in passing efficiency.
Petrino wouldn’t say whether the position would be affected by the school’s coronavirus protocol. Versatile true freshman CJ Jordan and sophomore Nikhil Nayar are the other options.
SUU has found its signal-caller of the future in sophomore Justin Miller, who leads the league in efficiency behind an experienced O-line. Miller, at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, has completed 72 percent of his passes for 768 yards and 10 touchdowns against only one pick.
“He makes sure he makes the right decision every time,” UI safety Tyrese Dedmon said of Miller. “He’s really careful with the ball. He’s only gonna take the shot if it’s there.
“We’ve gotta make sure we’re reading our keys. They have talented guys over there.”
Four T-bird receivers must be accounted for, but lengthy sophomore Brandon Schenks (nine receptions, 185 yards, five TDs) is the primary scoring threat. SUU’s receiving corps should prove a challenging task for Idaho’s inexperienced secondary — one of two UI position groups swathed in question marks, along with the O-line.
In the running game, the approach is methodical. SUU leads the league in time of possession, divvying up touches between four players.
“It’s all concept-based,” Warren told The Spectrum earlier this year of his offense, guided by first-year coordinator Matt Wade. “We can mix and match concepts from week to week.”
The SUU boss later quoted his new quarterback, who has helped bring a new vibe to Cedar City: “He said, ‘Coach, this is the best team I’ve ever been a part of.’ You usually don’t hear that after a tough season.”
Idaho, with its veteran-laden front seven — captained by the conference’s top tackler in Tre Walker (17 per game) and All-BSC first-teamer Christian Elliss — should have an advantage, particularly if the unit has returned to full health.
FAREWELL, T-BIRDS — UI and SUU will meet once more — this fall, again in Moscow — before the Thunderbirds join the Western Athletic Conference in July 2022. Despite sharing a conference for four seasons, the Vandals will avoid a trip to Cedar City. They defeated SUU 31-12 at the Kibbie Dome in 2018.
