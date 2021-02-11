Former University of Idaho cornerback Aaron Grymes was signed this weekend by the Edmonton Football Team, the Canadian Football League franchise announced.
It will be Grymes’ third stint in Edmonton. He played there from 2013-15, and in 2015 earned a CFL all-star nod and helped the team to the Grey Cup title.
The Seattle native then landed in Philadelphia and played with the Eagles for one season before returning to Edmonton for two years. Grymes, 29, spent 2019-20 with the BC Lions, and now will return to Edmonton — the franchise that scooped him up after he went undrafted in 2013.
In 82 career CFL games spanning six seasons, the 5-foot-11, 186-pounder has accumulated 235 tackles, 12 interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Grymes was a four-year starter at Idaho (2009-12). He was part of the Vandals’ 2009 Humanitarian Bowl champion team, and finished his UI career with 248 tackles, three picks and 16 pass break-ups in 50 games.
Iupati gives back
Mike Iupati, the former All-American Idaho guard and current Seahawk, and his wife, Ashley, have provided a financial contribution to Idaho Athletics that will transform the school’s “Fueling Center,” which is a nutrition room for student-athletes located in the Kibbie Dome.
A portion of the Iupatis’ donation will go toward the Ashley and Mike Iupati Athletic Nutrition Endowment, which will constantly generate funding for the Fueling Center — helping to stock the shelves and coolers. The remainder of the gift will go toward providing an upgrade to the space.
“I’ve been wanting to have a meaningful way to give back to my alma mater,” Iupati said in a statement. “When I was a student-athlete it would have been nice to have something like the Fueling Center in between classes and workouts.”
Iupati was a first-round pick in the NFL draft in 2010 after a star-studded UI career from 2006-09, which included consensus All-America honors as a senior. The four-time Pro Bowler has played in the NFL for 11 seasons.