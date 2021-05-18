Lapses in the secondary were Idaho’s most glaring deficiencies during its 2-4 spring football season.
The Vandals have been working on it.
UI received a pair of significant commitments from Division I-transfer defensive backs recently in safety K.J. Jarrell and cornerback Jeremiah Salaam.
Jarrell (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) will join the FCS Vandals after having spent three seasons at Arizona State of the FBS power conference Pac-12.
Signed in the Sun Devils’ 2017 recruiting class, Jarrell didn’t appear in a game until 2019. According to 247sports.com, Jarrell had been set back by two surgeries, meant to mend hip issues.
He appeared primarily on special teams in 2019, then opted out of ASU’s shortened, 2020 season. Jarrell will likely enter UI with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
A graduate of Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Ariz., Jarrell was an all-state selection and a three-star Army All-American. 247sports ranked him as the No. 26 safety in the 2017 class. His list of offers included 17 Power Five programs.
Salaam (5-10, 170) played in 21 games over the past three seasons at Kent State of the FBS Mid-American Conference.
He posted 31 tackles and a blocked punt in 2019 and made 12 stops in the 2020 season, during which he also recorded his first-career interception. Salaam totaled six pass break-ups.
The Vandals will have him for two seasons.
Per his 247sports profile, the three-star recruit from Frostproof, Fla., had 22 offers, the most notable of which came from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and West Virginia.
Idaho’s defense gave up an average of 332 yards per game through the air last season, conceding 12 touchdowns against five interceptions. Opposing quarterbacks racked up 8.93 yards per passing attempt.
UI had the second-to-worst pass-defense efficiency rating in the Big Sky Conference — among seven teams that played five or more games.
The Vandals’ young secondary should see an immediate boost from the FBS transfers. Montana transfer corner Dareon Nash is also expected to contribute this fall after he opted out of the spring season.