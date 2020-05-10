MOSCOW — Idaho men’s basketball announced the signing Friday of DeAndre Robinson to complete the recruiting class.
Robinson, a 6-foot-6 forward from Monroeville, Ala., played the 2019-20 season at Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College, where he averaged 3.0 points per game in dealing with an early season injury. The Eagles won 27 games and were set to enter the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament as the No. 12 seed before the event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“DeAndre is a young man that we are very excited to add to our program. He brings a level of maturity and toughness, along with the ability to score both inside and out that we were looking for,” Vandals coach Zac Claus said. “He has proven that he can perform at a high level and we expect him to do great things both on the court and in the classroom.”
Robinson played his freshman season at Wheeling (W.Va.) University, averaging 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He recorded season highs of 33 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists. He shot 53 percent from the field, 48 percent from 3-point range and 76 percent from the free-throw line.
Robinson attended high school at Monroe County High School, helping lead the team to Alabama’s Class 4A state championship game as a senior in 2017. He scored 34 points in that contest. Robinson was a second-team All-Alabama selection that season.
HONORSBennett, Block named WSU’s top seniors
Elyse Bennett and A.J. Block were recognized by Washington State University this week as two of the 10 top seniors in this year’s graduating class. The students selected represent the highest standards in specific aspects of the college experience, including academics, athletics, campus involvement, community service, and visual and performing arts.
Bennett will graduate from WSU with a degree in biology in just a little more than three years after arriving on campus for the spring semester in 2016-17. Bennett has been a leader in one of the most successful periods in the school’s soccer history culminating in WSU’s first trip to the College Cup in the fall. She has battled through multiple injuries, including returning from a second ACL recovery this season, as she started 23 of 24 games in posting a career-best five goals and five assists. Bennett also is a two-time Academic All-Pac-12 honoree with her sights set on a master’s degree in physician assistant studies. She maintains one year of eligibility on the field for the Cougars.
Block still was able to excel on the mound and in the classroom in spite of his season being cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Block became the first WSU pitcher in the past 33 years to record three consecutive starts with 10 or more strikeouts. Overall, he led all Pac-12 pitchers in innings pitched (27 2/3) and finished second in strikeouts (34). As a computer science major, he maintained a 3.62 grade-point average, which garnered him back-to-back first-team Pac-12 All-Academic honors. Putting his computer skills to work, Block has been part of the Ardu Mission Planner Project to create 3D mapping software to track flight paths, helping to revolutionize the outdated 2D system currently used.
The school has honored the top 10 seniors (formerly known as “The Big Five Men” and “The Big Five Women”) since the early 1900s.