PULLMAN — Kyle Cuellar’s one-out single in the ninth inning Saturday drove in the go-ahead run as the 16th-ranked UCLA Bruins topped the Washington State baseball team 7-6 at Bailey-Brayton Field to even a best-of-3 Pac-12 series at a game apiece.
Six different players had two hits in the game for the Bruins (26-15, 13-10 Pac-12), who rallied from deficits of 5-3 and 6-4. JT Schwartz was 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Josh Hahn was 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI to pace the Cougars (23-18, 10-13), who had a four-game winning streak snapped. Senior outfielder Collin Montez went 2-for-4 with a run scored and junior catcher Jake Meyer doubled twice, scored two runs and had an RBI.
Michael Townsend (1-1) allowed a walk in the eighth inning to pick up the win. He struck out one. Max Rajcic allowed one hit in the ninth but earned his fourth save.
Junior right-hander Will Sierra (2-2) allowed three hits and two runs in getting one out in the ninth to take the loss.
Hahn doubled home a two-out run in the first, but the Cougars tied it in their half of the second as freshman Gunner Gouldsmith walked with the bases loaded.
UCLA took a 3-1 lead in the third on a Hahn RBI single and a squeeze bunt by Kyle Karros.
WSU took the lead with a three-run fourth. Meyer and Gouldsmith each walked with one out. Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden got aboard on a fielder’s choice, then Manzardo blasted a three-run shot to center, his 11th of the season, to make it 4-3.
The Cougars got a single run in the sixth on Kolden’s groundout.
UCLA pulled to within 5-4 in the eighth on a single, a walk and a sacrifice fly by Cuellar, but WSU got the run back in its half of the inning on a Meyer double, which scored sophomore outfielder Nate Swarts.
In the ninth, Noah Cardenas was hit by a pitch and JonJon Vaughns followed with a single to center. An out later, Pat Caulfield singled up the middle to score both runners to tie the game at 6. Schwartz was hit by a pitch and Sierra was replaced on the mound by freshman right-hander Kolby Kmetko. Jake Moberg was hit by a pitch, and Cuellar came through with a single to right to make it 7-6.
Montez singled to lead off the Cougar ninth, but UCLA was able to get out of it.
The two teams play the final game of the series at 12:05 p.m. today.
UCLA 102 000 013—7 15 0
WSU 010 301 010—6 8 4
Sean Mullen, Daniel Colwell (5), Adrian Chaidez (6), Charles Harrison (8), Michael Townsend (8), Max Rajcic (9) and Noah Cardenas; Zane Mills, Grant Taylor (5), Caden Kaelber (7), Michael Newstrom (7), Dakota Hawkins (7), Connor Barison (8), Will Sierra (9), Kolby Kmetko (9) and Jake Meyer.
W—Townsend. L—Sierra. S—Rajcic.
UCLA hits — Kevin Kendall 2 (2B), Jarron Silva 2 (2B), Josh Hahn 2 (2B), JT Schwartz 2, Kyle Karros 2, Noah Cardenas 2, Pat Caulfield, Kyle Cuellar, JonJon Vaughns.
WSU hits — Kyle Manzardo 2 (2B, HR), Jake Meyer 2 (2 2B), Collin Montez 2, Justin Van De Brake, Nate Swarts.