PULLMAN — Technically, UCLA’s dizzying 67-63 win against Washington State here on Saturday didn’t quite occasion the largest comeback in Football Bowl Subdivision history. It was the third-largest.
But it’s probably No. 1 in at least one respect: the number of points scored in regulation during such a rally.
The Bruins rang up 50, easily eclipsing the 42 that Maryland produced in its classic 42-40 win at Miami in 1984, which at the time was the biggest comeback in the FBS. Surely none of the well-documented non-overtime comeback sagas can touch UCLA in the points-scored category.
Of course it’s an unwanted distinction for Washington State defenders and special-teams players, who missed numerous tackles and took some poor pursuit angles in allowing those 50 points in just 17 minutes, 41 seconds — another perhaps unprecedented figure in a tightly contested FBS game.
The comeback was orchestrated by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a talented but often erratic sophomore who during that span threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more. The rest of the scoring was provided by Kyle Philips on a 69-yard punt return and kicker JJ Molson on eight conversion points, including two on a pass.
The embarrassed Cougars (3-1, 0-1) will try to rebound in another Pac-12 game at 7 p.m. Pacific on Saturday (ESPN) at No. 19 Utah (3-1, 0-1).
Among the largest comebacks in FBS history, one other team matched Maryland’s production: California in a 42-41 win against Oregon in 1993 that ranked as the largest comeback in a Pac-12 game until the donnybrook here. The Bears erased a 30-point deficit, two fewer than the Bruins last week.
Also prolific was Ohio State in a game against Minnesota in 1989. The Buckeyes scored 41 points as they climbed out of a 31-0 hole to win 41-37.
Overtime games, of course, skew the numbers in any comparison of point production. Marshall tallied 56 in roaring back from a 30-point halftime deficit to defeat East Carolina 64-61 in a wacky double-overtime GMAC Bowl in 2001. But only 43 of those points came in regulation.
In terms of FBS comeback margins, the Bruins fell three points shy of the record of 35 set by Michigan State in beating Northwestern 41-38 in 2008. Two years ago, UCLA erased a 34-point deficit to edge Texas A&M 45-44.
Cougars coach Mike Leach now figures twice on the list of the largest comebacks in history. His 2006 Texas Tech team is tied for fourth at 31 points for its 44-41 overtime win against Minnesota in the Insight Bowl.
D-LINE DANCE — The Cougars continue to tinker with their defensive line rotation. At one point against UCLA, they fielded the unlikely trio of sophomore backup Dallas Hobbs and two players who were nowhere on the depth chart heading into the season: true freshman Cosmas Kwete and senior Tristan Brock.
Because Leach doesn’t acknowledge injuries, it’s difficult to gauge how health issues might figure into these shufflings. But to some degree, the coaches appear to be seeking answers to the shaky run defense and modest pass-rush.
“We desperately need depth there,” Leach said. “Then also if somebody can beat somebody out, they’ll certainly replace them.”
Leach clearly is impressed by the 6-foot-3, 241-pound Kwete, who grew up in Zimbabwe, has lived in the U.S. for only three years and still is relatively new to football.
“He’s explosive,” the coach said. “He’s going to improve and he’s going to change. We want to be there to identify when that happens, so we can get his abilities out there on the field.”
As for Brock, he forced a late, seemingly critical fumble by Thompson-Robinson, but officials ruled the quarterback then recovered the ball and a WSU challenge of the call failed.
Brock has been a staple on special teams for three-plus years, but rarely had seen action on defense until recently. Naturally, the multi-person rotation is fine with him.
“I don’t see a problem with it,” he said. “Everyone’s excited to get in to play when they get their opportunity.”
The Cougars racked up 38 sacks in 2018 but have tallied only seven so far this season.
“We’ve got to be better at affecting the quarterback,” Leach said. “We’ve got a bunch of faces back but we haven’t done a particularly good job of affecting the quarterback.”
