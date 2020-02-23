With his first pitch, Lewis-Clark State reliever Jeremy Rabauliman got the second out of the third inning, cutting down a runner at home after British Columbia had loaded the bases.
It took another 40 — and about 40 minutes — for the staggering frame to finally end.
The Warriors surrendered an 11-run inning, their second of the season, in a 17-4, run-rule loss in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Thunderbirds on Saturday at Harris Field. UBC then kicked off the second game with seven runs in the first, enough to stifle an L-C rally and hold tight to win 9-5.
“That one got away from us, obviously,” second-year Warriors coach Jake Taylor said. “Being thin on the mound at this time of the year, those guys kinda had to suck it up and stay in there.”
L-C (6-5, 1-2 Cascade Conference), still wading through pitching-staff inexperience and depth issues, was bit by a blend of five walks, two passed balls, two wild pitches, an infield error and five two-out hits during that third inning in the opener, which fell a run short of tying the school record for runs allowed in an inning.
In 1979, Idaho — a year before its team was discontinued — scored 12 runs on L-C in the 11th inning of an eventual 26-18 Vandals win in Lewiston.
UBC scored 10 with two down. A bases-clearing double from Brett Corbeth was the capper, making it 13-1 when the Warriors at last re-took the field.
Starter Elias Moctezuma was dinged for six earned runs — three coming after he exited — in just 2 innings of work. Rabauliman, a senior who’s been one of LCSC’s trustiest out of the bullpen so far, lasted two long outs, permitting seven runs.
“It’s unusual, but those things happen; I’ve been in the game long enough to know there’s some innings like that,” fifth-year UBC coach Chris Pritchett said. “... It allowed us to save a pitcher for the second game, and I think that factored in.”
UBC (6-5, 2-1) put up some crooked numbers in Game 1. A sum of 25 batters reached safely. Seven in the lineup registered multiple-hit games, and three scored three runs apiece. Austen Butler, who homered in the series-opener Friday, led the way with a two-run shot in the second.
“In this league, I don’t think anyone expects to have high-scoring games like this,” Pritchett said.
Game 2 was comparably inauspicious early for L-C. Starter Matt Driver, playing for the first time since Jan. 31, suffered a sequence that included five walks, three singles, two wild pitches, an outfield error and a passed ball. He threw 51 pitches, and recorded just two outs against the patient T-birds.
“We extended at-bats and worked walks, and there were some times (Driver) had trouble finding the zone,” Pritchett said. “But they answered. The momentum started to switch.”
L-C’s Jesse Parker, who Taylor called the day’s “bright spot,” sat down 10 straight, working 6 innings and punching out eight while allowing two late runs after relieving Driver. Brooks Juhasz, in his first outing of 2020, threw a clean final two innings.
The Warriors’ offense stirred somewhat, compiling four combined runs on six hits in the second and third. Jack Johnson stretched his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-out, two-run homer to left-center to cut UBC’s lead to 7-4 in the second.
But the T-birds’ bullpen — spearheaded by utility-man Adam Maier’s five-inning, five-strikeout showing — retired the LCSC side four times in the final seven innings. Consecutive UBC doubles in the seventh closed the door on any threat.
“(The relievers) did a great job holding them down. That’s a really good hitting team,” Pritchett said.
The teams meet again in the series finale at 10 a.m. today.
“We’ve gotta get to a point where we compete every day,” Taylor said. “We’ve been hit and miss for a while. So, we gotta learn that real quick, or this is gonna be a long year.”
GAME 1
BRITISH COLUMBIA LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lanferman 2b 4 3 1 0 Davis ss 4 1 2 0
Fitzsimmons 2b 4 1 2 2 Johnson 3b 4 0 1 0
Valcke lf 5 3 3 2 Nagle rf 3 1 1 1
Maier dh 4 1 2 3 White 1b 3 1 2 2
Or c 0 0 0 0 Harum cf 2 0 0 0
Penner 1b 3 3 0 1 Ephan dh 2 1 1 0
Corbeth c 3 1 2 4 Needham c 1 0 0 0
Vulcano pr 0 1 0 0 Stout pr 1 0 0 0
Butler rf 5 2 2 1 Way 2b 3 0 1 1
Beitel 3b 4 1 2 0 Phillips lf 1 0 0 0
Sanderson ss 4 1 2 1 Fuller c 2 0 0 0
Totals 36 17 16 14 Totals 26 4 8 4
British Columbia 11(11) 022 0—17 16 1
Lewis-Clark State 101 002 0—4 8 1
British Columbia ip h r er bb so
Spearing (W, 2-1) 6.0 7 4 4 3 2
Corbeth 1.0 0 0 0 0 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Moctezuma (L, 0-2) 2.1 5 6 3 3 3
Rabauliman 0.2 5 7 7 3 0
Spagnuolo 4.0 6 4 4 3 5
Attendance — 258.
GAME 2
BRITISH COLUMBIA LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Coursey 2b 5 0 2 1 Davis ss 5 0 0 0
Ballard rf 4 0 0 0 Johnson cf 4 1 2 3
Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0 Nagle lf 3 1 2 0
Barnes dh 4 0 0 0 White dh 4 1 1 0
Wofford lf 4 0 0 0 Way 2b 3 0 1 0
Austin c 3 0 1 0 Ephan 1b 4 0 1 2
Tanner pr 0 1 0 0 Harum rf 4 0 0 0
Garland 1b 3 0 0 0 Needham 3b 4 1 1 0
Burgess ss 4 0 2 0 Sheward c 3 0 1 0
Johnson cf 3 0 1 0 Stout pr 0 1 0 0
Matos ph 1 0 1 0 Goldby ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 9 9 6 Totals 35 5 9 5
British Columbia 700 000 200—9 9 0
Lewis-Clark State 220 000 100—5 9 1
British Columbia ip h r er bb so
Duffield 2.0 6 4 4 1 1
Maier (W, 1-0) 5.0 3 1 1 1 5
Caine 2.0 0 0 0 0 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Driver (L, 0-1) 0.2 3 7 7 5 0
Parker 6.1 5 2 2 0 8
Juhasz 2.0 1 0 0 0 1
Attendance — 275.
