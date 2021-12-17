U.S. sports leagues cope with COVID-19 outbreaks amid variants

DENVER — U.S. sports leagues are seeing rapidly increasing COVID-19 outbreaks with dozens of players in health and safety protocols, amid an ongoing surge by the delta variant of the coronavirus and rising cases of the highly transmissible omicron mutation.
The NBA and NHL have had to postpone games during the past month with so many players sidelined, and the men’s basketball teams at Tulane and the University of Washington have seen cancellations due to outbreaks in their programs. The NFL won’t postpone games, saying forfeits could be in play instead.
In this area, the Washington State women’s basketball team has been affected, with a nonconference game set for noon Sunday at Cornell canceled. It was replaced Thursday with a game set for 11 a.m. Sunday at Stony Brook.
The difficulties for U.S. sports come on the heels of soaring infections in Europe, where English Premier League officials called off three soccer matches in four days because of the virus and the German government temporarily restricted Bundesliga arenas to 50 percent attendance or 15,000 fans.
But don’t expect the U.S. leagues to return to “bubble” play or shut down for a couple of weeks to let things subside.
In moves reminiscent of the environment for the 2020 season, the NFL updated its protocols and advocated for booster shots Thursday in reaction to an increase in COVID-19 cases around the league.
As part of its protocol changes, it is requiring masks regardless of vaccination status, and remote or outdoor meetings. It also is stopping in-person meals, adding restrictions on activities outside the facility, prohibiting outside visitors during team travel, and limiting the amount of people in team weight rooms.
“Finally, and based on expert advice, we will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for those who have recovered from COVID-19,” the league said in a statement. “All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our No. 1 goal for the entire NFL community.”
The updated protocols will be enforced through Week 15 games, but are likely to continue or strengthened after that point.
The NBA and its players have agreed to enhanced health and safety protocols through the holiday season in response to rising virus numbers, with additional testing coming and a return to mask usage in many situations.
The upgraded mask rules will be in place “until agreed otherwise by the NBA and Players Association,” according to a memo shared with teams. Masks need to be worn again in almost all circumstances during team activities — including travel, when on the bench during games, in meetings and locker room, weight room and training room settings.
The exceptions: during on-court basketball activities for players, and for head coaches during games.
Testing will be increased from Dec. 26 through Jan. 8, the league said. The league also told teams that more requirements and recommendations would be coming in the next few days, “to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread within the team environment.”
The memo was released on the same day that Russell Westbrook entered the health and safety protocols, joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn’s James Harden as past league MVP’s currently sidelined by coronavirus concerns.
As of Thursday evening, there were at least 39 players — about 8 percent of the league’s total player roster — from at least 13 different teams known to be in the league’s protocols
The Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers played an NHL game in an empty Bell Centre because of a spiraling rise of COVID-19 cases.
The Canadiens announced about two hours before puck drop that Quebec public health officials had requested that no fans attend the game.
The team said in a statement it accepted the request “in order to help ensure the safety and security of our fans and fellow citizens.”
The Canadiens said there will be an update on the status of Saturday night’s game against the Boston Bruins, who currently have six players in COVID-19 protocol, including captain Patrice Bergeron and star winger Brad Marchand.
The Nashville Predators announced that assistant coach Dan Hinote had been added to the protocol list, and the Edmonton Oilers said forward Devin Shore had joined center Ryan McLeod and coach Dave Tippett in protocol.
More than 140 NHL players have been on the protocol list this season in a league that has proudly noted that all but one of its approximately 700 players are considered fully vaccinated, even if booster shots are not mandated.
It is a discouraging trend for the league, which plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February unless COVID-19 disruptions prove to be too much.
Rising coronavirus concerns hit college basketball on Thursday, with officials calling off two Top 25 men’s games this weekend.
The game between No. 15 Ohio State and No. 21 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas was canceled because of positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeyes program. Kentucky said the Wildcats still were scheduled to travel to Las Vegas to find a possible replacement game and are working with Classic officials to fill the void.
No. 4 UCLA is scheduled to play North Carolina in the same tournament on Saturday, but the Bruins had to cancel Wednesday’s home game against Alabama State because of protocols.
On the East Coast, No. 16 Seton Hall canceled Saturday’s game against Iona in the Gotham Classic game at Madison Square Garden in New York because of COVID-19 issues within the Pirates’ program. The Big East school said the status of future games will be determined later.
A men’s game at Northwestern on Saturday was canceled because of positive COVID-19 results within the DePaul program. Second-ranked Duke has scheduled a Saturday game with Loyola Maryland as a replacement for a canceled matchup with Cleveland State. The Vikings have paused team activities and also canceled a Tuesday game at Kent State because of positive tests.