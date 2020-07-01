Area colleges
FARMINGTON, Utah — University of Idaho football player Conner Vrba and track and field/cross country athlete Emily Wesseling were announced Tuesday by the Big Sky Conference as league Scholar-Athlete Award recipients.
Vrba appeared in 26 games across three years as an interior Vandal offensive lineman, playing in large part through injuries. He missed six games in the middle of the 2019 season, but returned for a thrilling finale in a 60-53 overtime win at Northern Arizona. A Tribune source confirmed that Vrba — who still had a year of eligibility remaining — will opt out of playing in 2020, having graduated with a double major in sociology and psychology.
The 6-foot-1, 300-pounder from Meridian, Idaho, started the majority of his games as a freshman and sophomore in 2017 and 2018, splitting time between quick guard and center. He was expected to vie for a starting nod inside.
Wesseling, a consistent Big Sky all-conference academic pick, graduated this spring with a 4.0 grade-point average and a double major in international studies and French, and a minor in Africana studies. The Milton, Ontario, native was an NCAA West Region cross country qualifier in 2016.
UI swim and dive tabbed All-America scholars
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Idaho’s swim and dive team was named a spring Scholar All-America team for the 13th consecutive semester by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America, the organization announced Tuesday.
Twenty-two Vandals earned Academic All-WAC honors, with eight seniors graduating this past semester. UI is one of 461 schools nationwide to receive the award — across all divisions and both genders.
The Vandals compiled a team GPA of 3.6.
FOOTBALLMinshew, Rolo on ‘Watch Party’
Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew and new Cougars football coach Nick Rolovich are featured in an edition of “Football in 60: Watch Party” that debuted Tuesday on Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app.
Minshew offers commentary on the Cougs’ home victory against Utah that he helped orchestrate in 2018, while Rolovich anticipates his first season at the WSU helm.